HS Helsinki Payments for student papers come as a surprise to many – Mira Rastas from Helsinki collected bottles to get money for study fees

Mira Rastas, who lives in Kuninkaantammi, financed her student writing with money she received from bottle bundles.

Helsinki A high school student living in Kuninkaantamm came up with a clever way to fund his future undergraduate exams.

“The guys were just wondering where I got the idea,” says 18-year-old Mira Rastas

In January, Rastas wrote an announcement to Kuninkaantammi’s Facebook group. In his revelation, he asked if the inhabitants of the King’s Oak would have extra bottles.

“At New Year’s Eve, I came up with the idea that I could ask for bottles in a group. I thought people had a lot of bottles left over from Christmas and New Year. ”

Rastas suggested that he could pick up the bottles left over from Christmas.

The announcement was well received by the group in Rasta, and he received many contacts from residents of the area. The highest number of contacts came during the first three days. That’s when Rastas got to tour the King’s Oak to get bottle bags from people’s homes.

In the end, Rasta estimated that there were about 15 bottled bags. It took a few weeks to collect the bottles.

In February Rastas published a thank-you note in the King’s Oak group, in which he said that he had received part of the student writing for the money received from collecting bottles.

Each participant in student credits must pay a basic fee of 14 euros and an exam fee of 28 euros.

In total, the spring writings cost Rasta 100 euros.

Rastas does not know others who would have paid for their student credits themselves. He speculates that most of the time, parents of high school students pay fees related to student credits.

“Few people really know that the writing has to be paid for, it only became clear to me in high school first grade.”

He plans to continue collecting bottles and saving money in the future.

“I’m going to a polytechnic, so I have to start saving for that.”