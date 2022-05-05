HS Helsinki Passenger car parked in an incomprehensible way in Jätkäsaari: A car across the road prevented an ambulance from entering

According to an eyewitness, a car parked on Cape Horn Street would have fit well in the parking lot. Now a transversely parked car blocked the ambulance route.

Helsinki Living in Jätkäsaari Lasse Laaksonen witnessed an unfortunate chain of events on May Day weekend while walking near Hyvtoivonpuisto near his home.

Laaksonen saw a car parked across the rescue road on Cape Horn Street next to the park. It was at the same time that an ambulance tried to use the rescue route.

“The ambulance was coming in that direction, stood still for a while and then turned the other way around. It seemed that it would have wanted to become one, ”Laaksonen says.

“I have no idea why that car was in it that way. There would have been good parking spaces on the street. ”

According to Laaksonen, there was no driver inside the car.

Leading fire inspector Sami Mård According to the Helsinki Rescue Department, the rescue service receives regular contacts from people about misconduct.

Rescue roads will be built to allow emergency vehicles to get close enough to the building in an emergency. If this is not the case, rescue operations may even become impossible.

“Perhaps the importance of the escape route should be emphasized even more. What can be caused by improper parking at worst,” says Mård.

“When it comes to life-threatening situations, every minute is extremely important.”

Mårdin according to the rescue routes could be more visibly marked for motorists and better communicated to people, for example within housing companies.

“There seems to be some uncertainty behind it as well. It has not been possible to take into account that there is a lifeline somewhere and that it is not allowed to park in it, ”he weighs in on parking violations.

The speed of rescue operations affects not only the severity of personal injuries but also material damage.

“Even if there is water damage or a fire, they could spread more widely and cause great damage,” Mård emphasizes.

From Cape Horn Street Lasse Laaksonen, who took the picture, says that traffic problems are common in Jätkäsaari anyway.

Due to heavy shipping, nearby roads are easily blocked by truck queues. At Easter, queues crawled in place for hours.

“Police instructed people to drive their cars along the tram rails when they could not pass in any other way. Some even drove along bike paths. There is a bit of a way to walk in the Wild West, ”Laaksonen described Jätkäsaari.

Even in his nearby park you can see cars from time to time.

“In the wildest times, cars drive even along that Park of Good Hope. That, of course, puts people in trouble. ”

