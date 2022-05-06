HS Helsinki Paloheinä skiers competed against the summer in the last meters of the trail – The driver of the trail machine received a gift that sadly left the crucial ingredient

The driver of the cross-country machine Juha Korhonen drove the Paloheinä ski trail for the last time this ski season on Friday. The skiing that has reached summer readings is perfect.

Helsinki There is a big sports party in Paloheinä on Friday morning.

There are two teams: skiers against summer.

Tuusula reinforcement of the ski team Anita Cardona tunes his racing equipment to his feet in the parking lot at 7:45 p.m.

After an hour of sports performance, Cardona will start her working day in the financial sector.

“Last time, the day before yesterday, I experienced the charm of skiing here. Downhill, the wind felt wonderful on my face, ”says Cardona.

So far, Cardona has skied at home. He got excited about Paloheinä when he read in the magazine that the trails are still being rehabilitated here even after May Day.

Today, though, for the last time.

The ski track, last renovated on Paloheinä on Friday, is a kilometer long. “This has been the kind of detoxification treatment for skiers who mourn the end of winter,” says Juha Korhonen, the driver of the cross-country plane.

Captain of the ski team, driver of the cross-country plane and manager of the sports areas in Paloheina Juha Korhonen has started work at seven and the earliest members of the ski team are already on the move. Some have already reached the finish line.

A kilometer-long V-shaped track is still in good condition, and Miikka Ruokanen calls his morning skiing experience “the luxury of life.”

“I got to ski in the sunshine and listen while the dreadlocks, finches and all sorts of tits sang.”

Now the skiers have besieged their captain and take turns thanking him for a great season.

“Great season, thank you,” Kimmo Holappa whispers to Korhonen in the booth.

Ski active Juhani Styrman thanks Juha Korho (left) for a great season. “My wild bet is that even if the trails are no longer driven on the machine, you can still ski there for a week. The bottom is hard, but debris can prevent skiing, ”says Styrman.

“Half of the thanks for the great ski season go up there to the creator of the snow and half to the creators of the trails, or the masters of the trails,” says Holappa.

Did Holappa make the last anointing of his skis today?

“Yes, skiing stays here. I change skates. ”

On Friday, the skiers thanked Juha Korho, the driver of the cross-country plane, with cards and gifts. “Personally, I warmly thank all the skiers,” says Korhonen and starts planning the annual holidays. In winter, the drivers of the cross-country plane are not on holiday.

The members of the ski team have already had time to give Korhonen gifts as well. The giver of the sparkling wine bottle is annoyed that it is non-alcoholic. That, in turn, is because its issuer did not remember that the alcoholic version could only be purchased after nine in the morning.

Fortunately, Korhonen is going to Tallinn today.

How how many times has Korhonen himself skied this winter?

“Well no, I have to admit.”

That’s because when Korhonen’s working day is over, he wants to disappear from work as quickly as possible, like normal people.

“Good winters I skied over a thousand miles and I was twenty pounds slimmer.”

The winter was particularly good in 2013. This winter is among the top five on the list of skiers.

Ski season After that, Juha Korhonen has enough construction site to rehabilitate Paloheinä’s outdoor routes and drive a large grass field. Mowing well takes three days a week.

“In the summer, I work out on the golf course, half a mile away.”

Merja and Markku Rajakangas have already started golfing on the Paloheine course. They too will end the ski season here.

“We skied here every day except for a couple of weeks of cottage travel.”

Markku and Merja Rajakangas will switch from skiing to golf after Friday. The fire hay golf season is already open.

The ski team credit member Juhani Styrman fell ill after Christmas at his crown and could not get on the track for a week.

“Without this horrible setback, I would have gotten to one hundred and fifty consecutive days of skiing this winter. Last year, I skied in the tube for 125 days, ”says Styrman.

What does Styrman think of that skiers against summer is the winner of the race already sure?

“The opponent is too fierce in this race, it has to be admitted. I have to go running, I don’t ski on roller skates at all. ”

Unfortunately, Styrman can only ski today for the last day, as he has to go to Lahti for a work tour. He is a freelance producer in the field of culture and does city tours, among other things.

Does he have any tips for his team members on how to replace skiing at the end of the season?

“Kallio Homeland Tourism Weeks will start next week. There are about twenty interesting walking performances at the walking festival. It’s good for substitution treatment! ”

Anita Cardona has now completed her part in the race. He returns from his cross-country skiing to his car with a smile.

“It was really nice to ski when, on that left leg of the trail, the sun was shining directly on my face, I got an update.”

The widows’ leaves on the ladder’s side settled on the side of the summer in the Paloheinä skiers against summer

It’s time blow the game over and declare summer the winner. The thermometer in Paloheinä now shows ten degrees, in the afternoon at 5pm.

But someone has not yet surrendered and shouted to Captain Korhonen:

“What if you still rode the tracks on Monday?”

Korhonen laughs.

Does not promise anything.

