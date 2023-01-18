HS Helsinki | Paavo Arhinmäki made a funny parking performance in the middle of Helsinki

An SUV parked in a special place amused Paavo Arhinmäki. The deputy mayor took a picture of it on his Facebook wall.

Helsinki deputy mayor Paavo Arhinmäki noticed a vehicle on Kasarminkatu that is not quite ordinary in the cityscape.

In the picture published by Arhinmäki, a large SUV has been skilfully driven over a snow embankment. The driver of the SUV is clearly not startled by the fact that the snow is taking up the city’s parking space.

Arhinmäki’s party is a left-wing coalition.

Arhinmäki shared a picture of his bonga on his personal Facebook profile. The publication is visible to everyone.

In his update, Arhinmäki says that he has often thought that the SUV’s features are more of a disadvantage than a benefit in the city.

“And they are probably also worse in terms of climate than many other cars,” writes Arhinmäki.

Update collected a large number of likes, laughs and comments in no time.

“I’ve never seen a car parked like that before, and it wouldn’t be possible if it wasn’t for an SUV like that,” Arhinmäki commented to HS in a text message while the council group was working.

According to him, the SUV parked in the middle of the inner city was a funny attention.

“I update my personal profile less frequently and they are more funny comments and personal stuff,” Arhinmäki tells HS.