HS Helsinki | Outdoor Hat, Mistress, Norppa, Leather Pants… The names of the small islands off Helsinki are incomparable fireworks

In the archipelago off Helsinki, you may not realize that you are walking in the middle of the most beautiful Finnish language.

Helsinki in front of it are numerous sea areas with numerous islands and islets. Since many do not consider it their life’s mission to browse maps, do not own a boat, let alone an island or even an islet, the name of the Helsinki representative may surprise you.

In the fall, HS wrote about an island off Lauttasaari, which has a “funny name” to quote the story. What that name is, you’ll find out in this story. If you can’t read this article to the end, you can click on the following link to view the answer:

As a five-point hint, let’s offer a list of the neighboring islands of the funny-named island off Lauttasaari: Leather pants, Lasimestarinletto and Ulko-Hattu.

Let’s move on next, to the east of Lauttasaari, across the Puolimatkansaari and Pormestarinhevo nature reserves all the way to Nelvenviitankari. From Kari, we look up towards the north, where Nimismies, Emäntä, Norppa, Kuutti and Hylje live.

Continuing on the way east, we pass Katinpaade, say hello to Variksennokka, Lehmäsaarenletto and Hintholma. Now we think we are there, when Neitsysaari opens up ahead.

But no, we still have to travel further to prove you wrong when you claim to have been to the Virgin Islands and know exactly that they are an archipelago in the Caribbean Sea belonging to the Lesser Antilles.

By twisting In front of Itä-Villing, Kutupaade, Tupsu, Kutusärkä, Hattusaari and Kuminapaade, we arrive at the tip of Kallahdenniemi, or Kuningattare, and admire the Princess and the Prince.

Then we have reached the final truth: the views of Voirasia, Voinappi and Neitsysaari open in front of us.

And that island with a funny name can be seen in the picture: Sisä-Hattu.