HS Helsinki Orvokki Hyytinen, who instigated Sandstorm to play, was chosen Citizen of the Year – the winner who got people dancing all over Finland was surprised by the recognition

The City Journalists’ Association has chosen Orvokki Hyytinen from Oulu, Oulu, whose march in March brought joy to the middle of the pandemic.

By 2020 A citizen of Helsinki has been chosen Citizen of the Year Pansy Hyytinen.

The choice was made by the Association of Urban Journalists. The selection is intended to highlight those people who selflessly want to improve the well-being of others.

The name of the hytinen may not be familiar to the general public, but his idea is.

Last March, Hyytinen founded Darude on Facebook on Finnish balconies! event in which he encouraged citizens to “dance or otherwise Sandstormhit the beat.

After HS Helsinki reported on the event, information also reached Daruden himself, ie Ville Virtanen, who participated in the rapture by playing the song live on their Youtube and Twitch channels.

The event eventually garnered more than 11,000 interested people on Facebook. Indeed, on March 20, Sandstorm echoed on hundreds of balconies and yards around the country.

Tribute came as a complete surprise to the winner.

“Yes, this was a really nice surprise for such a care assistant’s everyday life,” Hyytinen says.

Hyytinen celebrated the tribute he received by applying a warm oatmeal from the café.

“I thought of celebrating this way in a corona-safe way,” he laughs.

Videos last spring’s fun was flooded with HS Helsinki’s delivery. The compilation videos below show how Finns getting used to the pandemic celebrate.

The most enthusiastic participants continued to play Sandstorm even later. Evidence of playing and having fun was posted on the event’s original Facebook page back in April.

Hytic says he has received a lot of positive feedback about the event. For him, the rapture was a real success, as its main goal was fulfilled: the participants had fun.

“It’s wonderful that people get involved and get involved.”

At work Vantaa was elected Citizen of the Year Anneli Virtanenwho fed Ilola’s children.

