HS Helsinki Opened less than a year ago, the fine dining vegan restaurant Villd unexpectedly closes its doors

The Villd restaurant, which opened on Helsinginkatu, will close in October. “This isn’t quite a year like I imagined now,” says the restaurateur.

Last year in November The restaurant Villd, which serves vegan wild food, was opened on Helsinginkatu.

Formerly a pop-up restaurant, Villd’s start was not easy, as the corona pandemic struck just four months after opening.

In March the restaurant closed its doors and moved to home deliveries. The reform began promisingly, and the restaurateur Ossi Paloneva estimates that for HS, the restaurant may even hire more staff.

Now, however, the restaurant is open for the last few weeks. Next month, the restaurant in Helsinginkatu will no longer make nettle risotto or place fox bread on a plate.

Individual the reason for the closure is hard to give, Paloneva now tells HS. The effects of the pandemic on opening hours, customer locations and customer behavior have brought their own challenges, even though the restaurant survived the spring and summer.

However, the canceling Little Christmas season and the halving of customer seats postponed the return to normal so far that a decision was made to close the restaurant altogether.

“This is not quite the year I imagined now,” Paloneva admits.

There have been enough surprises. There may be even more of them in the pipeline, as Paloneva believes Villd’s concept will return in some other form.

“But whether it’s food or pop-ups or if a restaurant is set up sometime later in a new situation, I can’t say that at this point.”

The restaurant will be open for lunch, dinner and brunch until October.