HS Helsinki | One of Helsinki’s traditional saunas didn’t get a conservation decision: “Saunas are appreciated in Phuhe”

Sauna Hermanni turns 70 this year. Entrepreneur Mika Aho is saddened by the lack of appreciation of sauna culture. Kotiharju and Arla received a protection decision, but Hermanni did not.

Helsinki public saunas became a topic of conversation last year. The Arla sauna, which served bathers since 1929, had to close its doors due to the increase in the price of the gas used for heating.

The reason for the financial difficulties was first the corona epidemic and the last rivet was Russia’s attack on Ukraine, which caused an energy crisis.

The Museum Agency woke up and proposed protecting the Arla and Kotiharju saunas. One of the reasons was the selection of the Finnish sauna tradition for UNESCO’s list of intangible cultural heritage in December 2020.

Helsinki City Council accepted the Museum Agency’s presentation less than a week ago.

Sauna Hermanni is located in a residential building owned by the city of Helsinki at Hämeentie 63.

Easily forget that there is a third traditional block sauna in Helsinki: Sauna Hermanni. It is not as old as Kotiharju and Arla: the sauna located at Hämeentie 63 was founded in 1953.

Sauna entrepreneur Mika Ahonen is both satisfied and dissatisfied with the protection of two public saunas.

“I am very happy to protect Kotiharju and Arla. I myself was a regular visitor to both saunas before I started running Sauna Hermann ten years ago,” says Ahonen.

“But I’m sad that sauna culture is only appreciated when Arla is gone. In speeches, saunas are appreciated, especially before the elections, but then they are forgotten. This was also visible in the insignificant crowns.”

Ahonen tells another example: The city of Helsinki has given support to public saunas. When Arla closed, its share of 8,000 euros was erased from the budget.

“The money could have been distributed to those of us who still exist. It’s not a big amount, but it would have been a concrete indication of appreciation.”

Mika Ahonen is a classroom teacher by profession. He has been the entrepreneur of Sauna Hermann since 2013.

Ahonen also wonders about the Finnish Museum Agency’s position that the protection of Sauna Hermann has not even been considered. However, Hermanni represents the neighborhood sauna tradition, which was still in force in the 1950s.

Apartments did not yet have bathrooms, which only became common in the building stock of the 1960s and 1970s. People washed properly once a week in neighborhood saunas, of which there were still a hundred or so in Helsinki in the 1950s.

Otherwise, washing was done by heating water in a pot, which was used to rinse the armpits or wash the face.

Ahonen has also been confused by the Museum Agency’s interest in Sauna Hermann’s structures.

“The Museum Agency has been asked whether the sauna is in its original condition. Of course not, because there are no other public saunas anymore. They have had to be renovated over the years,” says Ahonen.

“In my opinion, UNESCO’s decision protects the Finnish sauna tradition and not the walls.”

Mika Ahonen has decorated his sauna with objects, magazines and posters from past decades.

However, over the course of ten years, Ahonen has turned his sauna into a time travel to the past.

The interior includes old furniture, movie posters and tourist flags. Old music plays in the sauna, sometimes even from a c-cassette.

You can’t always tell if you’re in a sauna or a museum.

War In Ukraine, Sauna Hermann is also affected, as its heaters are heated by electricity. Ahonen’s old electricity contract ends in August, and the period after that is uncertain.

“If the price of electricity jumps from, for example, five cents to 30 cents per kilowatt hour, then this is no longer worth continuing. Even though this is a nice dune, it doesn’t make sense to have to pay for it with your own money,” says Ahonen.

So far, the sauna entrepreneur has done quite well financially. Work doesn’t make you rich, but it can have its own master.

The last few months in particular have been productive, as the customers expelled by the corona have returned.

There is a collection of shampoo bottles on the shelf in the laundry room.

Sauna however, it is only a profitable business if the entrepreneur does everything himself: cleaning, heating the sauna and selling the tickets.

Ahonen also prepares “sauna salts” for his customers, which he serves to the table. Sauna Hermann’s menu includes sausages, herring sandwiches, toasts, and sardines.

“There was no possibility to cook in Kotiharju and Arla. I get extra income from food sales.”

Ahonen drives to the sauna from his home in Lahti six days a week. The sauna is closed on Sundays. Sometimes my own, now grown-up daughters have been the ones to follow.

“Now the daughters have completed their own professions, so I can’t bring them here as slaves anymore.”

Also Perhaps the best public sauna in Helsinki has been protected. Although it is nowhere near as traditional as many others.

Jasper Pääkkönen and Antero Vartian founded the Löyly complex received the sr-1 protection mark in the plan in 2020. It had only been open for four years.

“Löyly’s conservation designation is based on both the building’s high-level architecture and its value from the changing urban culture of Helsinki at the beginning of the 21st century,” the site plan explained.

At that time, the building protection of Hernesaari’s site plan was being drawn up by, among others, the architect of the city of Helsinki Sakari Mentu. He described Löyly to HS as a “special case”.

Mentu could not say for sure whether it was Finland’s youngest protected building.

“Rarely are such young buildings protected. This is definitely from the youngest, if not the youngest,” he announced in 2020.

