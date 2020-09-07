HS Helsinki On the island between Helsinki and Espoo, there’s a distinctive cottage that isn’t on the market – the worth got here down and now the 79-year-old proprietor is hesitant to surrender.

The sculptor sells an distinctive cottage complicated proper within the coronary heart of the Helsinki metropolitan space for 786,000 euros.

Within the center Keilalahti is a particular cottage island, Leppäluoto.

A couple of minutes by boat are Keilaniemi, Länsiväylä, Lauttasaari and Lehtisaari, however the personal island is sort of a small wilderness.

Algae and oaks develop round, cliffs fall into the ocean on the shores. Now the one cottage complicated on the island is on the market On the shortcut.

The principle constructing is 75 sq. meters.­

On sale Along with the 1,200 m2 plot, the complicated additionally features a 75-square-meter predominant log constructing, a studio, a summer time kitchen, a seaside sauna and a visitor home. The buildings have been erected in 2010.

There might be no electrical energy or water on the island, however there’s a effectively. Heating is offered by the hearth and hearth, as well as, the location has photo voltaic panels and a unit for electrical energy manufacturing. A small concrete pier has been constructed on the seaside.

The distinctive property went on sale simply over a yr in the past. Through the yr, no actual purchaser has been discovered, and the worth has fallen by greater than 100 thousand euros.

EUR 786,000 is at present being requested for the location.

It has been desired to depart picket surfaces seen within the inside of the principle constructing.­

Who cottage proper is on the market?

The present proprietor of the cottage is a sculptor Kimmo Pyykkö. For him, the plot led to time, as on the request of the earlier proprietor, the cottage was offered to an artist.

Beforehand, the plot housed a dilapidated and rotten cottage from the nineteenth century that was compelled to be demolished.

For Pyyk, the island has been an actual wilderness. In the midst of the forest you may’t even discover the tall tower homes of Keilaniemi.

“It is such a loyal god-rejected place.”

On a small island, the ocean is at all times shut.­

Laundry wouldn’t wish to promote the cottage, however in the mean time the place is left below busy at 79 for too little use. Particularly his studio Pyykkö has loved:

“The studio is movingly small, but it surely has good fengshui. There, I’ve carried out numerous work, “says Pyykkö.

“It’s terribly exhausting to think about promoting a spot. My son thinks it ought to by no means be offered, ”he continues.

In line with Pyykö, nonetheless, there have been sufficient folks .

“That is so particular. An intimate place in an city setting. It is like a feather in a hat. ”