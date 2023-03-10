HS Helsinki | Of the parking spaces for cars, maybe 130 for electric scooters in the center

The board will discuss next Tuesday whether there will be separate parking spaces for electric scooters in the center and in southern Helsinki

Helsinki On Tuesday, the city environment board will discuss a proposal according to which the parking of electric scooters would be restricted in the center of Helsinki and in southern Helsinki.

According to the proposal, electric scooters should only be parked in marked places in the city center in the future. The reform also includes regional traffic signs that prohibit the parking of rental electric scooters and bicycles.

The prohibited area would be marked with textual traffic signs at the borders of the area, and the places used for parking would be marked with separate traffic signs. The prohibited area would be limited to the level of Töölö Hesperiankatuten and Kruununhaa Pitkänsilla in the north. In the west, the border would run on the Lauttasaarensilla.

“The restricted area covers about four percent of Helsinki’s surface area, but in the summer season of 2022, almost half of Helsinki’s micro-mobility equipment was parked in the area. The area is also the densest city, where a large number of boards have caused problems,” the City of Helsinki states in a news release anticipating the board’s meeting on its website.

In the show parking spaces are proposed to be located in squares, markets and street parking spaces. There would be approximately 250 parking spaces, of which approximately 130 would be located in car parking spaces.

As a general rule, 1–2 current parking spaces in these locations would be converted into places for micro-mobility, and they could also be used for temporary snow storage in winter, the presentation says.