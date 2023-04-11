HS Helsinki | Nudge, which operated in the center of Helsinki, went bankrupt

Nudge, which focuses on ethical and ecological products, has closed its store and online store.

To ethics and Nudge, which focuses on ecological clothes, accessories, cosmetics and small home goods, is closed.

There is only text left on the company’s website, which says that Yalo oy, which runs Nudge, has been taken over by the bankruptcy estate.

The store and online store located in the center of Helsinki on Yrjönkatu are said to be closed until further notice or until the administrator of the bankruptcy estate announces further measures.

Bankruptcy the reason is said to be the turmoil of the last few years, which have taken away strength financially and mentally.

“With the difficult market situation brought about by the pandemic, the war in Ukraine and inflation, we see it as too challenging to get Nudge’s business back on a profitable path,” the company’s website says.

The website states that previously acquired gift cards cannot be used for the time being.

Nudge started its operations in 2010 as a cooperative of eight companies. Since 2016, it has been managed by Yalo oy, which was one of the founding companies of the original Nudge.