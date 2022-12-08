Friday, December 9, 2022
HS Helsinki | "Not here!" A huge sign tries to guide confused drivers in Lauttasaari

December 8, 2022
Taxis and motorists looking for the extremely popular Police summer house flock to the wrong addresses.

From Lauttasaari Anssi Lintala came across a sign on a walk that made the graphics and advertising professional startled. The sign’s message was different from the usual one, because it didn’t say where the object was, but where it wasn’t.

The policemen’s summer home is not here! the sign proclaims in big red stick letters, i.e. uppercase.

The guide text continues: Turn around here and drive back 100 m. Then turn right and also right at the next intersection to Kyyluodontie. From then on, there are signs for the Police’s summer home.

The sign also provides guidance in English: Turn back and follow the blue line.

Thanks for not bothering us herethe sign still praises in red letters, albeit in a slightly bitter tone.

“I i’m the grinning jaw. I put that sign there,” the janitor of the police summer house Marko Korpi-Kyyny confess on the phone right away.

The police summer house is a popular party and sauna place by the sea in Helsinki’s Lauttasaari. From the reservation lists of the facilities on the internet, you can see that both the big and the small sauna of the lodge and the party room are fully booked until the end of the year and by the hour, and the traffic is busy.

According to Korpi-Kyyny, private car drivers, taxis and buses who want to go to the Police’s summer house get lost instead of the Police’s summer house, instead of going to the neighboring HKL-Kesämajayhdisten’s house.

Both the cabins are located in Länsiulapanniemi, the former at the end of Kyyluodontie and the latter at the end of Lounaisväylä, in the suburb of Myllykallio on the westernmost promontory of Lauttasaari. In addition, both of them have small cottages as neighbors.

According to Korpi-Kyyny, neither the navigator nor the Map Programs can advise the Police’s summer house, which does not have a street address. On Kesämaja’s website, it is advised to set Kyyluodontie in the navigator and to follow the guide signs when you get there.

The party space of the Police Summer House can be reserved until four in the morning.

“HKL lodgers have been upset. They complained, complained and complained when they couldn’t bear to look at those taxis anymore. Some taxis even woke up cottagers at night when a ride had been ordered from us,” says Korpi-Kyyny.

“So a new sign was put up on purpose.”

Graphics and advertising professional Anssi Lintala defines the style of the guide text with two words: “Funny and desperate.”

