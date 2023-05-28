HS Helsinki | Not all cyclists are convinced of the need for a new paved bike path on Eteläesplanadi

The asphalted bike path on the Eteläesplanadi over cobblestones to the roadway is starting to be ready. HS went to ask what people who used to move on Eteläesplanadi thought about the new bike path.

In car traffic there was sometimes a queue on Sunday afternoon on Eteläesplanadi. Motorists have only one lane at their disposal, while the street section has an asphalted two-way bike path on top of the cobblestones.

Until now, Eteläesplanadi has had a one-way bike path and a pedestrian path next to the carriageway. After the new bike path is completed, the former bike path will be converted to pedestrian use.

The new bike path is part of an experiment in which the city aims to improve pedestrian and cycling opportunities in the Esplanadi park area.

The construction of a bicycle path instead of a driving lane has strongly gathered opinions for and against.

On Sunday The new bicycle path on Eteläesplanadi seemed ready. However, the lane was fenced off, it is not in use yet.

HS went to ask those who used Eteläesplanadi what they think about the bike path they talked about.

Been on the move by bike Markus Jääskeläinen said that the new cycle path is a good thing for cycling. However, he pointed out that it does not greatly improve cycling opportunities.

“I do understand that motorists are not enthusiastic about the new cycle path. I have discussed it with my coworkers, and not all of them support the project,” says Jääskeläinen. He cycles from Haaga to Katajanokka to work all year round.

Markus Jääskeläinen says that there are conflicting views on the cycle path.

Phyllis Peltola was introducing a city bike on the South Esplanade. He was not entirely convinced that a new bike lane was necessary.

“Cycle traffic has worked well so far. It wouldn’t have been necessary to build another bike path,” summed up Peltola, who regularly cycles in the city center.

According to Phyllis Peltola, bike traffic on Eteläesplanadi has worked well so far.

Tuomas Kannas was on foot and photographed the new bike path.

“What was the need to asphalt the bike path on the carriageway? There will probably be some investigation about the new bike path. Light traffic is worthwhile, but I don’t understand the project”, Kannas reflected. He occasionally cycles outside the city center, but doesn’t own a car either.

Tuomas Kannas came to see what the new bike path looks like.

Joni Vainio was on the bike on Eteläesplanadi. He thinks the new bike path is a good thing. Motorists don’t like it, Vainio admitted.

“The new bike path has clear markings. The current markings are missing at the Chapel. You have to be careful at that point, because there are often tourists on the bike path.”