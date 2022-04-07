HS Helsinki No tenant could be found in the crazy manor by the sea – Now Helsinki is surprisingly selling a huge unit

The city was looking for a tenant for the lavish Stansvik Manor with a competition, but no suitable offers were received.

Helsinki the city wants to sell Stansvik manor instead of renting it. The city announced on Wednesday that it would suspend the previous competition for renting the Stansvik mansion to no avail.

A long-term operator was sought for a tenant at the lavish seaside mansion in Laajasalo, but no one could be found.

The rental competition asked for ideas for the future use of the manor. In the first phase of the competition, three preliminary bids were received, but these were not considered to be sufficient grounds for continuing the competition, the announcement states.

City justifies the sale instead of renting it on the grounds that the sale is believed to provide better opportunities for the development of the manor.

The sale of Stansvik Manor will first be brought to the Urban Environment Board, which is expected to approve the sale plan. The buildings will then be put out to tender.

The complex for sale includes 11 buildings with a total area of ​​approximately 1,500 square meters. The main building was completed in the early 19th century.

With these prospects, a 100-seat restaurant, four accommodation buildings, a service building, a sauna and a warehouse building, which were also completed in 1960, will also be for sale.

They are suitable, for example, for use in cafés, restaurants and accommodation, as well as for parties, the city press release states.

Helsinki in line with the city’s real estate strategy, the city is working to abandon buildings for which it itself has no use.

The buildings now being prepared for sale are located in the Stansvik manor and recreation area, which is an important area in Helsinki in terms of cultural history and nature.

Read more: The lush manor environment came to rent in Helsinki, the tenant is required to make a substantial commitment – “We are looking for an actor who intends to invest properly”

Read more: Conservationists gather to watch Stansvik’s “beginning of the end” – Helsinki inspects felled trees

Read more: Surprisingly, the siblings won a tender for the value mansion, within the demanding framework of which they begin to build their dream: “Ouch, we have gone to do”