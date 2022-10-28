HS Helsinki | Next to Itäkeskus is a construction site, whose pipe arrangement turns the eye

In Finland, you rarely see pipes that have been pulled across the road. The blue metal pipe has been guessed to transport, among other things, heat, cold, water and waste.

Multi Anyone passing by the intersection of Marjaniementie and Kauppakartanonkatu has recently wondered about the blue pipe running across the road In the guard village.

The pipe that crosses the passageways at a height of a few meters is speculated to be connected to district heating, district cooling, gas, water, sewage and even oil.

What is the purpose of the tube? Could it be connected to the city’s energy company Helen?

“No be our pipes. Our pipes are black,” says Helen’s representative Lauri Utriainen.

“That’s an uninsulated steel pipe, so at least district heating hot water doesn’t flow there. Our [Helenin] the pipes are insulated. If there is an accident, the leak will not cause burns.”

Answer can finally be found in the Helsinki Region Environmental Services Municipal Corporation (HSY). The pipe is related to the sewer renovation project.

“They are sewers. It’s going to happen there,” construction supervisor Juha Muukkonen tells about HSY.

Muukkonen uses the expression bypass pumping system. It means a temporary system with piping during the renovation of the actual sewers.

“The original concrete drains date from perhaps the 1950s and 1960s. They are frayed. Now the lines are squigged, i.e. a fiberglass sock is inflated and hardened,” explains Muukkonen.

Work address is Tulisuontie–Marjaniementie–Kauppakartanonkatu, Vartiokylä. It is about the area south of Itäkeskus. Marjaniemi and Itäkeskus belong to the Vartiokylä district.

Muukkonen estimates that the work in Vartiokylä will continue for 3–4 weeks. After that, the wells are cleaned and the temporary pipes are dismantled.

A similar project is ahead in some locations in Espoo and Vantaa.

“However, it’s cheaper to put a sock on than to dig it open.”