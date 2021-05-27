HS Helsinki “Neighborly hostile fence cancer spreads” – Housing company cut off a popular shortcut in Lauttasaari and raised a fuss in the neighborhood

According to the housing association, a net fence was installed to protect the newly planted lawn and plants.

Lauttasaari resident Maria Hästö passed a shortcut through the courtyard of an apartment building for ten years. Last week, however, the route at Haahkakuja 1 was unexpectedly cut off at the net fence.

Hästö, who lives on Haahkatie, wondered about it in Lauttasaari’s Facebook group. He said residents had never complained about using a popular shortcut. Only once had he been met by an angry woman who had refused to take that route.

Facebook post sparked a lively debate about the demarcation of the courtyard. Some believe that Shortcuts promote community and are a convenient way to save time and effort.

Where to transport should be paved or asphalt, not genuine! The same neighboring host brick fence cancer has also spread here on the corners of Lielahdentie.

Others saw that Shortcuts could cause frost for condominiums. In their view, there was a peculiar idea that people could walk in the courtyards of apartment buildings when even crossing the plot of detached houses was not considered appropriate.

Unfortunately, transit often brings problems that remain in the housing association’s account. For example, littering, dog droppings, site breaches, planting trampling, and in the worst case, vandalism and theft.

Hästö walked along a shortcut to the grocery store and gym. He doesn’t have his own car, so he has to move around a lot on foot.

“It’s annoying that using a route is a problem for someone. Such solutions do not increase team spirit and comfort. ”

Eagles Chairman of the Board of 1 housing association Christer Svartström is a little amazed at the social media conversation.

“It’s not about ‘not in my backyard’ spiritual fencing.”

According to Svartström, the Housing Company had yard logs last week, where the residents of the apartment building took care of the lawn in the courtyard and repaired the plantings. At the same time, they installed a mesh fence to protect the newly planted lawn and plants.

“Currently, almost the entire courtyard of our condominium is temporarily fenced with sealing tape due to lawn plantings.”

The courtyard of the condominium is fenced with tape to protect the newly planted lawn and plants.

Svartström says the shortcut was gradually created by straightening the yard of a neighboring property through a hawthorn fence between the properties. As a result, hawthorns are partially broken and dead. A clay path has formed in place of the lawn.

There is also another shortcut route through the condominium of the housing association, on which paving has been made for Haahkatie for straightening.

“The fence, which we meant to be temporary, thus means an additional walk of about 20 meters for the residents of that Haahkatie house. I don’t think this is worth the annoyance that followed, ”says Svartström.

There is also a paved shortcut across the condominium.

Svartström does not understand why the site should be paved when one so-called official and tiled shortcut can already be found.

“It’s hard for us to justify to residents and shareholders that a condominium builds a cobblestone that serves another condominium.”