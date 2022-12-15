HS Helsinki | Munkkivuori church is closed: “The hardest possible decision”

The Munkkivuori church, which was completed in 1963, would require an extensive renovation in the next few years, and the Munkkiniemi parish cannot afford it.

At its meeting on Wednesday, the parish council decided to give up both the church and the parish hall at the end of 2024.

According to the press release, the decision is due to budget cuts by the Helsinki Parish Association, which are straining the parish’s finances.

From the beginning of 2025, the congregation will only use the Munkkiniemi church. The congregation had had to consider which church to close.

“Leaving the church is the hardest possible decision that a congregation can face. None of us would have wanted to give up either of our churches, but due to the financial situation there was no other option,” says the vicar Päivi Vähäkangas in the bulletin.

“The balance between the two churches was not easy, which also shows that the decision was not unanimous.”

The Parish Council estimates that giving up the more expensive church will best ensure that the parish will be able to be present in the entire Munkin region in the future as well.

“I understand that giving up an important and beloved church causes sadness. However, the congregation will not disappear from Munkkivuori,” says Vähäkangas.

Munkkiniemi in addition to the congregation, the church is currently used by the Swedish-speaking Petrus congregation, two scout flag congregations, the worship community Verkosto, and the international congregation.

“At best, there are four fairs in Munkkiniemi during one Sunday. Despite its compact size, the church is functional and homely,” says Vähäkangas.