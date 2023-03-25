HS Helsinki | “Movies don’t sell like hot cakes”, sighs a long-standing entrepreneur – This is how the legend of Helsinki’s oldest movie diva ended

Erik Bergenstad decided to retire when the corona pandemic collapsed the sales of the film divar.

This year 67 years old Erik Bergenstad has held a movie theater in Helsinki’s Kamppi and Punavuori in several places for 45 years. At the end of April, however, the movie legend ends and the entrepreneur retires.

HS went to interview Bergenstad about the phases of his film career.

When enters Bergenstad’s Compact Video video store on Fredrikinkatu, there’s no mistaking that you’re entering a movie store.

The narrow, rectangular shop is full of movie packages. There is a movie projector on top of the shelf. There is also a small batch of books on the sales shelves, books related to movies or music.

The sign on the wall says that the store is having a clearance sale with a discount.

It’s eleven o’clock on a regular Wednesday. The store opens in an hour, Bergenstad has a good time to tell about his steps as a movie dealer.

Bergenstad’s film divar’s career began in 1978. At that time, he started holding a divar on Lönnrotinkatu.

“I bought a divar from my faija side, where books and movies were sold. The films were mainly erotic in line with the spirit of the times,” says Bergenstad.

In the mid-1980s, the business expanded, when Bergenstad started running video rental companies in addition to the video divar. At best, there were five rental companies. They were located in Fredrikinkatu, Itäkeskus, Kallio, Käpylä and Lauttasaari.

“During the recession of the early 1990s, video rental companies did very well. At that time, people couldn’t afford to go to the movies, instead they rented movies.”

Gradually, however, the profitability of Bergenstad’s video rental stores weakened when the national video rental chains Filmtown and Makuuni entered the industry.

“Filmtown and Makuuni established rental shops on the same corners as my own rental shops. They rented videos cheaper than my own rental companies. It was possible. If you bought 30 copies of the film from the film importer instead of ten, you could get them cheaper.”

Eventually in 2000, Bergenstad decided to close all of its video rentals and video divars. However, a moment passed, and Bergenstad returned to the field again.

“I wondered for a few months and then bought an old divar. First there were books on sale, then movies gradually replaced the books.”

Leffadivari was first at the corner of Pursimiehenkatu and Fredrikinkatu. From there, the business moved to its current address at Fredrikinkatu 31 in 2006.

Compact Video has been operating in its current location at Fredrikinkatu 31 since 2006.

Divari continued to operate on Fredrikinkatu year after year until 2020. The exceptional conditions caused by the corona pandemic began at that time, and divari’s sales collapsed.

“The sales of my Leffadivar collapsed when people didn’t want to come to the cramped store. Also, even though people were at home a lot at the time, they didn’t rent videos and instead watched movies on streaming services. The last three years have been a difficult time in terms of sales.”

Sales minus Bergenstad decided to end his video divar.

“It was not only the fact that the sales decreased, but also the fact that my wife fell ill with cancer that made me stop. We have been together for 50 years. My wife has been involved in the operations of my companies.”

The decrease in the supply of movies also contributed to Bergenstad deciding to end his divar.

“The department store chain Anttila sold a lot of movies. Anttila went bankrupt in 2016 and the sale of films ended. After this, significantly fewer movies were sold on Divarin. For example, divarin has not been sold in a single James Bond movie since Anttila quit.”

Compact Video’s store is full of movies. They are also in front of the toilet door. Divar also has a small batch of books for sale.

Already before his career as a movie diva, Bergenstad was into movies.

“Faijani made more dunes. He was also a ticket ripper and stand-in at Bio Bio and Bio Rex cinemas. As a child, he took me to a movie in these theaters. That’s where my interest in movies started.”

Bergenstad, who has worked as a movie critic for 45 years, says that you can’t work in the industry if you don’t have an interest in movies.

“Movies don’t sell like hot cakes. This is not a money scam, but an incredibly sweet thing.”

And what is the movie dealer’s own favorite movie?

“Like in music, it depends on the situation. There are a lot of good movies. I could point out the movie Casablanca. The film as a whole: the script and music are good. The film has good actors even in small parts.”

After deciding half a year ago to stop holding a movie divar, he was looking for a successor.

“I was hoping for a successor, but none was found. The store’s goods go into storage,” Bergenstad states a little wistfully.

Compact Video closes its doors a week before May Day.

Retired Bergenstad is going to—surprise, surprise—watch the movies.

“I’m going to watch movies that I haven’t had time to watch while running the divar. I’m going to watch more horror movies. So far, they have been watched less, as my wife doesn’t like horror movies.”

Erik Bergenstad plans to watch movies in retirement that he hasn’t had time to watch during his career as a divarist.

