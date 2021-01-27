HS Helsinki Motorhome drivers leave their cars in Helsinki on an island with free parking – This can lead to a sudden fall when a snowstorm hits

In Helsinki, Tattarisuo has a paid, guarded winter storage place for cars. Nevertheless, some leave their cars in quiet long-term places. “Free” winter parking can bring a surprising bill to the car owner.

Blueberry land the car park has been transformed into a field for the winter months, where some motorists have left their vehicles in winter storage. Parking in the car park is free and there is no time limit.

Cars, caravans and motorhomes have clearly been driven into the parking lots for long-term storage. The parking area belongs to the city of Helsinki.

Head of Unit Lauri Uski city ​​parking enforcement knows the phenomenon. He recalls that parking in those places is legal.

“From a maintenance point of view, it is better to store cars in a parking lot than to park them on the narrow streets of Kulosaari, for example, where it is difficult to plow snow away. However, the long-term storage of cars in such car parks is not appropriate. “

If the vehicle is in use within the meaning of the Road Traffic Act, the city cannot intervene in parking, even if it is long-term.

“The city intervenes when it is discovered that, for one reason or another, the parked vehicle is not in road use.”

Helsinki the city has arranged a paid, guarded winter storage place for cars in Tattarisuo. Uski hopes that autonomists would use it in the first place if there is a need for winter storage of the vehicle.

This winter, there has been enough snow in the capital, as well as plowing work. Many who left their cars in the parking lot for the winter months are unaware that the city is calling for vehicles to be moved out of the way of snow removal just over two days before the plow car arrives at the scene.

“If the transfer request placed in the car is not followed, there may be a situation that the city will have to transfer the car to the transfer warehouse in Tattarisuo. It will cost both the car owner and the city. It is not the will of the city to tow people’s cars, but it is our job to maintain traffic safety, ”says Uski.