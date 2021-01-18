HS Helsinki More houses built by Paavo Nurmi were unveiled in Helsinki – Few know that the Olympic hero was playing together as a property manager

HS spoke about the houses built by Paavo Nurmi in Helsinki and Espoo in his extensive article. With the help of readers, two more houses were found in Oulunkylä.

HS Helsinki published a story last week Paavo from Nurme as a businessman and presented 32 houses built by Olympic winners.

A non-fiction writer who makes a record of Nurmi’s construction activities Kalle Virtapohja in the article asked readers to send their memories of the runner and their information about houses that are not yet on his list.

There was a lot of feedback.

“Right on the first day, there were over 30 contacts, and there were more over the weekend. It has been great that people have taken this matter so positively, ”says Virtapohja.

“The memories of the readers are important, because they illuminate the era and tell what it was like to live in Nurmi’s houses.”

On the power base the most important gift was information about houses of which he did not yet know. Two of them were probably found: Mäkitorpantie 25 and 27 in Oulunkylä.

The problem in making the Nurmi book has been that there has not been a comprehensive survey of Paavo Nurmi’s houses before. The City of Helsinki has kept a list of architects and the buildings they designed, but not the builders.

“Accurate mapping of houses would not be possible without the help of a larger group,” Virtapohja praises.

Thus, according to current information, Nurmi built 32 apartment buildings in Helsinki and two in Haukilahti, Espoo.

Paavo Nurmi photographed in August 1968.­

In Oulunkylä Mäkitorpantie 25 and 27 were completed in 1964 and were designed by Nurmi’s credit architect Eino Tuompo.

Although the houses are attached to each other, they are located on different plots and have different condominiums.

Paavo Nurmi immediately sold the apartments at number 27, but considered the 25 to be rental apartments. He also served as the property manager.

“The house was owned by Paavo Nurmi until the autumn of 1973, when he died. In the charter, the house passed to his son Matti Nurmen ownership, ”says a member of the board and former chairman of Mäkitorpantie 25, a housing company Antti Leppänen.

“Matti Nurmi sold the apartments in the early 1980s, which means that in practice his tenants were allowed to buy the apartments for themselves.”

Mäkitorpantie 25 and 27 look like one building, but they are located on different plots and have different housing associations.­

Kalle Virtapohja the goal is to complete a book about life after Paavo Nurmi’s sports career by 2023 at the latest. The schedule is due to the fact that he has many other book projects underway.

Virtapohja has already made one biography of Paavo Nurme. Focused on a sports career The man who made the statue appeared in 2017.

“However, Nurmi’s real life’s work was to build apartments in Helsinki. It is important that that side is also highlighted. It would be great if Nurmi’s houses were given a uniform relief or monument. ”