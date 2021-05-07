HS Helsinki Moist weather wiped road markings off the asphalt – as a result cyclists and walkers will be on a collision course in Kalasatama

In the middle of the trip, the bike path changes to a sidewalk when you ride a bike from Kalasatama to the Kulosaari bridge.

From the fishing port Cyclists on the ramp that climbs the Kulosaari bridge have wondered why the bike path turns into a sidewalk in the middle of the trip. At least, if you believe the signs painted on the light traffic lane.

Yes, first there is the picture of the bike. After a while, there will be a symbolic image of pedestrians in the same lane.

Helsinki project manager responsible for ordering and arranging street maintenance in the city Toni Paakkunainen says that as a result of the cold and humid weather, the new paintings have been wiped out. Old entries have been revealed below.

The City of Helsinki’s construction service company Stara is responsible for painting the signs for light traffic lanes.

“The old characters have been blackened, but the color has gone away. As soon as possible, Stara will repaint the light traffic lane markings in Kalasatama, ”Paakkunainen promises.

Signs was blackened and repainted in 2019. They were related to a new traffic control plan completed in 2017.

According to Paakkunainen, in 2018 the old traffic control markings, which have now been rediscovered, were still in use.

It has not entered the ears of Paakkunainen from anywhere else in the city that the up-to-date markings on the light traffic lane have been erased in bad weather.