HS Helsinki Modern rubbish has been rampant next to the Olympic Stadium for months – Now people are being persuaded to take their rubbish elsewhere

Modern rubbish arrived near the Helsinki Olympic Stadium, but one of them has been broken for weeks.

North The new rubbish brought to the south end of the stadiums has been out of use for a couple of months. The rude message instructs people to take their rubbish elsewhere.

Dog walking in the area Pekka Taka has been waiting for rubbish on its route since the renovation of the Olympic Stadium was completed in 2020. According to Taka, modern rubbish bins appeared in the near corners this year.

“I soon noticed that the trash at the north end wasn’t working. It hasn’t been fixed in a couple of months now. Is it such clever rubbish that it can’t be fixed? ” The back is updating.

Inoperative debris causes dirt. The back says that rubbish often accumulates around.

It’s about is a structural defect, says Stara, a communications expert in charge of the city’s exterior rubbish Marja Valjus.

“Information has been put to the manufacturer. There have not yet been any prerequisites for repairing the rubbish, ”says Valjus.

The aim is to repair the waste container as soon as possible. Stara is grateful that the matter has aroused astonishment.

“It says the trash is in the right place,” Valjus says.

