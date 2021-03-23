HS Helsinki Mikko Terhiä pointed out to the youth group at the metro station about the lack of masks – the young people attacked and spat on

A Helsinki-based teacher told junior high school students that there must be a mask on the subway. That was the beginning of the incident at Rastila metro station.

Helsinki Mikko Terhiä, 58, was on his way home from the store on Monday night when he reportedly had a frightening incident at Rastila metro station.

Terhia says she was stepping out of the elevator, but a group of middle-aged young people stood in front of the doors. Terhia urged the young people to put on face masks, as there is a mask compulsion on the subway.

It, he said, made the young people slip.

They tore Terhiä out of the elevator by grabbing his hood. After that, according to Terhiä, they spat on his face and clothes before leaving the elevator down the subway tunnel.

HS Helsinki asked the Helsinki City Transport Authority whether the event in question was recorded on surveillance camera tapes. However, according to HKL, any images can only be handed over to the authorities.

“ “I experienced it as a disgrace to the situation. It felt like this wasn’t even true. ”

Come on says he is still very upset about the case and has had to be absent from work on Tuesday.

According to him, there were 6–8 young people in the situation. Some of them were familiar to Terhia, as he works as a teacher in Vuosaari. Terhia believes the young people recognized her despite the face mask.

Terh says he guessed as soon as he saw the youth crowd that something was going on. The crew seemed uneasy.

Terhia said he panicked in the situation and spat back towards the youth. When he got home, he washed himself thoroughly and put his clothes in the laundry.

He says he made a criminal report on the case.

The Helsinki police are told by HS that there have been no reports of spitting in their systems. The registration of electronic crime reports can take a long time, the police specify.

“ “I am not afraid of the little ones. However, this takes me so much in my head that it makes me cry. ”

Terhiää of particular concern in this context is the potential exposure to the coronavirus. She is a single parent and feels in trouble if she gets to the hospital, for example. He does not have a social safety net.

Terhia was contacted by the occupational health, where she was instructed to take a corona test 2-4 days later. He has no symptoms.

Terhiä believes that primary school teachers should get coronary vaccines as early as possible, as they do not have the opportunity to work remotely and they have to face up to hundreds of people every day.

In Denmark a man in his twenties was sentenced in February to four months in prison for coughing up two police officers, reported by Iltalehti in February.

Police stopped the man in a normal traffic raid when he had coughed at them and at the same time shouted the word “Korona”.

The man was later tested and had no crown. In any case, the court interpreted the conduct as threatening. Similar cases have occurred elsewhere in the world.