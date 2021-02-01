HS Helsinki Mellunmäki has snowy stairs that had to melt on their own – Now the city closed the route, because clever technology doesn’t work

Mellunmäki’s Laakavuorentori stairs have a heating system. It shakes so that the whole staircase was closed.

Mellunmäki There is a staircase at Laakavuorentori, which is so shaky that the city has decided to completely block its use.

Access from both ends of the staircase is now fenced. This is not the first time that staircase has shaken.

“Those stairs have been problematic from the beginning and have been fixed several times,” says the project manager Ari-Pekka Muilu Helsinki’s urban technology.

This is not an ordinary staircase, as the stairs in Laakavuorentori are heated.

Heating the purpose is to melt the snow that has fallen on the stairs and thus prevent slipping. The idea is to reduce traditional manual winter maintenance such as shoveling and salting.

Now the heating system is doing the trick.

According to Muilu, this time the cause is a fault in the electrical center.

“This is a different type of problem than before,” he says.

In the past, the fault has been associated with step heating cables. According to Muilu, the cables have been damaged from the beginning for some reason.

City decided to close them instead of shoveling the stairs, as winter maintenance resources are currently needed elsewhere, says the project manager Juha Paahtio On the maintenance of the Helsinki street environment.

“We came up with this kind of compromise,” he says.

According to Paahtio, there are similar heated staircases in Kulosaari and Herttoniemi, for example.

“Basically, stairs like this work well.”

Repairs to the Laakavuorentori stairs have been ordered, but it is not yet known when they will be put back into use.