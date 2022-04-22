HS Helsinki Mebest Rasid puts on a puddle shirt and introduces herself as “Jari Kurdina”

Stand-up comedians Mebest Rasid and Farbod Mehrabkhani want to introduce native Finns and immigrants to each other with humor.

Will return Finnish Immigration Service half of the performers before the show starts?

This is how the Helsinki-based cultural center Stoa advertises Eastbound stand-up -club nights with comedians with an immigrant background.

“We also have one quota-numbered Finn with us every time,” the idea thinker of the evenings Farbod “Fabe” Mehrabkhani says and grins.

He is popular in Tiktok @comedyfabe.

The evenings date Mebest “Mebe” Rasid. He is known in Tiktok as @koomikkomebe.

Both Rasid and Mehrabkhani want to give immigrant clubs the opportunity to showcase their skills and make their dreams come true.

“We also want to bring Finns and immigrants closer together, and it works best through common laughter,” says Rasid.

In the video below, Mehrabkhani and Rasid showcase their comedy skills:

As the appearance of comedians with an immigrant background seems to begin in Itäkeskus, it is worth exploring the hosts of the evenings in more detail.

Let’s start the presentation by explaining why Finland needs more blacksmiths with an immigrant background.

“Arman Alizadista has become too Finnish and Ali from Jahangir K-retailer. There are no more mammals left, so we have to sacrifice and throw ourselves in front of the puck in this sport, ”says Mehrabkhani.

Jari Kurdi, Finland’s most legendary Kurdish, is one of Mebest Rasid’s Finnish characters.

RasiD is a stand up comedian, actor and producer.

“I do comedy ads for companies. Fabek has appeared in them. Writing and producing commercials is perhaps the coolest achievement of my life. ”

Rashid is Kurdish and was born 35 years ago in Halabja, Iraqi Kurdistan.

“I moved to Finland at the age of 9 and reported to the police at the age of 34.”

Now it seems that Rasid has been born again in Finland, Savo. The responsibility lies with the listener.

“Okay, tell me straight if I’m too awkward!”

Truth is that the Rashid family initially lived in the Perniö reception center for a year and a half.

“I went through all the refugee stages, hardcore style”.

After Perniö, the family moved to Salo for five years, then to Helsinki. Rasid started ninth grade in Käpylä junior high school.

“I went to it for a couple of years and interrupted it because it wasn’t my thing. I knew since I was a teenager that I wanted to be a performer. Fanitin Conan O´Brienia and The Simpsons. ”

At the end of Conan’s talk show, there were stand-up comedians, and Rashid thought the profession seemed “so cool”. At the age of 25, he decided to try it for himself and got to know Mehrabkhan.

“On stage, the body became full of adrenaline, it felt incredibly great and still feels. I did a stand up for years and when it was well in my possession, I also started acting. ”

The races were performed by Ylen A new day in the drama series Refugees.

“Surprise! My character all went to hell. When I sent the application, they looked at it and said that you have been preparing for this role for the last thirty years, welcome! ”

Mehrabkhanik also achieved the same role in the pursuit of experimental shots.

“Fabe looked healthier, that’s why they chose mut.”

“We want to have fun and bring Finns and immigrants closer together through laughter,” say Mebest “Mebe” Rasid (right) and Farbod “Fabe” Mehrabkhani. They host stand-up evenings at the cultural center Stoan Itäkuskus.

Mehrabkhani is a bachelor of business administration and does comedy in addition to her day job. He was born 34 years ago in Tehran, Iran, and came to Finland with his family as a refugee at the age of 11.

“We got to Turkey first and from there we wanted to go to the United States, but it didn’t work out,” Mehrabkhani says.

“You can admit publicly that Finland was your contingency plan,” Rasid says and makes his colleagues laugh.

When the family heard that they were coming to Finland, they asked the Turks about the country.

“The Turks told us that Finland is a land of Eskimos and that Eskimos move here with dogs in harnesses. That was the faith we had when we came. ”

The family lived in Tornio for a year and in Tampere for four years before moving to Helsinki.

“I’ve also lived in Tikkurila, and when I moved from there to South The Hague, black became a better person. But then I ran out of money and moved back to Tikkurila.”

Mehrabkhani says his comedic role models are depicting Borat Sacha Baron CohenMr. Bean or Rowan Atkinson and Aku Hirviniemi.

“People think comedians are always fun, but they aren’t. They can be really weird, they just look at the world from a different angle than others. ”

Gentlemen assure that they do not tailor their jokes to specific audiences. Things have to work for everyone. More than half of the audience at Itäkuskus evenings are native Finns.

Both praise Tiktok as a winger for novice comedians.

“Through the Tiktok platform, even small talents can jump into fame and gain their own followers. Munk’s best single videos have received nearly 700,000 views, ”says Mehrabkhani.

Rasid put a joke on Facebook a few days ago and it got a couple of thousand viewers there.

“When I put the same joke on Tiktok, it has gained over 300,000 viewers in three days.”

Neither wants to joke about religion or politics.

“I like to spoil myself because then no one can get hurt. Today’s world is so sensitive that there is always someone who regrets your mind. Humor is a skill, but today it is still a thousand times harder than before, ”Mehrabkhani says.

What kind of jokes from Eastern Helsinki do men think should be presented?

At least not those that joke about the downsides of the area.

“The gang is tired of talking about Eastern Helsinki only as a negative place. This is a wonderful and international area, ”says Rasid.

“And yet you still have bulletproof vests on,” Mehrabkhani says.

The broadcast from Itäkuskus is better decided here.

Itäkuskus stand up cultural center in Stoa Turunlinnantie 1, Helsinki Fri 22.4. 19 and Fri 20.5. at 7 p.m.