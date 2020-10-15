HS Helsinki Maunula’s problem house revealed a serious security risk: This house is like a “flamethrower”, residents say

Maunula’s problem house revealed a serious security risk: This house is like a “flamethrower”, residents say

There are serious deficiencies in fire safety at the El Torito house in Maunula. “If a fire had broken out somewhere, it would have been able to spread freely like a flamethrower,” says Markku Piiponniemi, who lives in the house.

Irma Alander, who lives in Building A of Tammiontie 1, does not want to move out of her home during the construction of the fire breaks. “After all this, I dare not leave them here to bustle with each other,” Alander says.­

Helsinki The apartment building at Tammiontie 1 in Maunula has had serious deficiencies in fire safety. There are no fire breaks in the exhaust air flue of the house, the purpose of which is to prevent a possible fire from spreading from one apartment to another.