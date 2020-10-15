Upgrade
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

HS Helsinki Maunula’s problem house revealed a serious security risk: This house is like a “flamethrower”, residents say

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
October 15, 2020
in World
0
0
SHARES
3
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Maunula’s problem house revealed a serious security risk: This house is like a “flamethrower”, residents say

There are serious deficiencies in fire safety at the El Torito house in Maunula. “If a fire had broken out somewhere, it would have been able to spread freely like a flamethrower,” says Markku Piiponniemi, who lives in the house.

For subscribers

Irma Alander, who lives in Building A of Tammiontie 1, does not want to move out of her home during the construction of the fire breaks. “After all this, I dare not leave them here to bustle with each other,” Alander says.­Picture: Heidi Piiroinen / HS

Marjaana Varmavuori HS

2:00

Helsinki The apartment building at Tammiontie 1 in Maunula has had serious deficiencies in fire safety. There are no fire breaks in the exhaust air flue of the house, the purpose of which is to prevent a possible fire from spreading from one apartment to another.

Topics related to the article

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Related Posts

Next Post

Covid-19: "The curfew at 9 p.m. is a decision to close", regrets the co-director of the Théâtre Montparnasse

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Premium Content

No Result
View All Result

Welcome Back!

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password?

Create New Account!

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In