HS Helsinki | Matti Klinge left his mark on Helsinki’s nomenclature

At the turn of the millennium, the historian Matti Klinge, who was chairman of the nomenclature committee, wanted to take street names in the direction of civility and Europeanness. During his period, for example, Birgittalaiskatu and Katariina Saksilainen katu came to Helsinki.

Even a tram stop the name on Telakkakatu in Etelä-Helsingin is Munkkisaari. The same monastery theme continues behind the small park where the Eiranranta apartment complex was built in 2007–2008.

Eiranranta, which is part of the Länsisatama district, is bordered by Munkkisaari, Hernesaari and on the other side of Telakkakatu, Eira, an old reputable district after which Eiranranta was named, after all, Eira is nicer and sells better than peas or donuts.

Historical, Birgitta Birger’s daughter and Pyhä Birgitta puisto, Piritankatu, Piritankuja, Birgittalaiskatu, Birgittalaiskuja, named after the Tallinn monastery, and Vadstenankuja, named after the home of the Birgitta monastery in Sweden.

How do the fire engines, police and taxis, whose names are also given to serve, know how to get to the right house when the almost identical Birgits and Piritas are all in a group together?

Eiranrantan streets, alleys and the park got their names during the time when the doctor of philosophy, history researcher and professor Matti Klinge was chairman of the nomenclature committee of the city of Helsinki (1999–2002). Klinge died on March 5, but he left his handprints in the names of the streets and parks of Helsinki, among many other merits.

According to one opinion, who worked as Helsinki’s deputy city manager for urban planning and real estate in 1991–2007 Pekka Korpinen would have suggested Klinge as chairman. They were united by a passion for history, civilization and Europeanness.

However, Korpinen does not remember being the background influencer of Klinge’s choice:

“Matti was interested in the nomenclature, and he actively participated in the discussion on the topic. It may be that he volunteered for the task.”

City organization the outsider Klinge was an exception as chairman of the committee. Usually, a chairman from the city’s planning organization is appointed to the committee.

Eiranranta is also home to Vadstenankuja, named after the Swedish home of the Birgitta monastery.

“It’s natural when the nomenclature is decided in connection with station planning”, the nomenclature planner Johanna Lehtonen from the city of Helsinki’s urban environment department says.

Lehtonen became secretary of the nomenclature committee after Klinge’s term. Currently, the committee is led by a team leader, an architect, who works in urban planning Summer Tyynilä from the field of urban environment.

What about the traces left by Professor Klinge on the streetscape and map of Helsinki? Naming designer Lehtonen digs out the folders to see what names were given to the streets, alleys and roads of ever-growing Helsinki during Klinge’s time.

“It is difficult to understand how Klinge’s mark is visible in the cityscape. A few dozen new names have been given during his chairmanship,” says Lehtonen.

“There are thousands of names in the city, the four-year season doesn’t look very big there. Nor can we know to what extent other committee members and city planners have had a hand in the game.”

Of the streets and the nomenclature of park areas often stems from the history of the area or is otherwise consistent, such as the maritime nomenclature of Katajanokka and Jätkäsaari or Käpylä Kalevala-theme. Klinge tried to direct the choices in the direction of culture, history and Europe.

The new names of Klinge’s presidency include, for example Zacharias Topelius to write To Välkäri’s stories related topics in the eastern part of Jollas in Laajasalo: for example, Porvariskunkinkaanpuisto, Eerikki Ljung’s path, Regina von Emmeritz’s path and Ester Larsson’s path.

A map of Eiranranta’s house cluster has been installed on Piritankuja, although the texts have faded a lot.

Johanna Lehtonen mentions Eiranrantna’s historical Pyhä Birgita park, Piritankatu, Piritankuja, Birgittalaiskatu, Birgittalaiskuja and Vadstenankuja as another entity from Klinge’s period. The whole is so funny that the houses are modern, while the new nomenclature of the area represents the old times.

Swedish Birgitta Birgerintytär (1303–1373) was a prophet and mystic. Saint Birgitta, canonized in 1391, was the only female saint in the Nordic region and the first Swedish woman more widely known in Europe.

“Klinge seems to have had a great mission to make women visible,” observes Johanna Lehtonen.

Viikinmäki in the southwest corner are the Queen of Sweden’s (1531–1535) Catherine of Saxony the park and street named after it. King Kustaa Vaasa third wife in succession, queen (1552–1560) by Katarina Stenbock the street is located in neighboring Koskela.

“They are near Vanhankaupunkinkoski. It’s natural, since at the beginning of the new era, the Vantaanjoki has been an important route that conveys innovations,” says Lehtonen.

The sign for Birgittalaiskatu is placed on a lamp post. In the background, the pipes connected to the ventilation of the underground sand silo climb up the wall of the house.

According to Lehtonen, women’s names are now more and more wanted, desired and even demanded for the nomenclature. We got a writer Tove Jansson’s park near his childhood home, Katajanokka, in 2014, when Jansson’s birth was a hundred years old.

In November of the previous year, 60 out of 85 Helsinki city councilors signed an initiative proposing to change the name of Katajanokanpuisto to Tove Jansson park.

Pekka Korpinen states that changing old names creates a problem: there is a school of thought that says history should not be changed. In addition to Katajanokanpuisto, examples of changes include – not from Klinge’s time – the change of Kampinkatu to Urho Kekkonen katu and the change of part of Hallituskatu to Yliopistonkatu.

According to Lehtonen, among other things Signe Brander, Miina Sillanpää and Fredrika Runeberg were featured in the committee’s nomenclature discussions already during Klinge’s time. Signe Brander’s alley, Signe Brander’s terrace and Miina Sillanpää’s street have been realized in the 2020s.

Historical ones during Klinge’s presidency, the streets of Viikinmäki were named the Queen of Sweden Rikissa DanskalainenThe king of Sweden Erik Pyhäand a priest and crusader Henrik Lättiäinen,

The King of Sweden can be found in the background of Valdemarinkuja Son of Valdemar Birger. The Swedish city of Birka from the Viking Age, the Crusaders and Pähkinäsaari and the Duchy of Kuurinmaa can also be found in the name of Viikinmäki.

Eiranranta combines modern construction and historical nomenclature.

Helsingin Sanomat’s retired editor Antti Manninen has written a book on street names in Helsinki published in 2009 Whose street do you live on? (HS 2009). The book has the same “conspiracy” as chairman Klinge and the nomenclature committee in general: by getting to know the origin of the nomenclature, you might accidentally become civilized.

In addition to the members nominated by the organization of the city of Helsinki and the Finnish Language Center (Kotus), the current nine-member nomenclature committee includes representatives of Helsinki’s history, cultural history, microhistory, culture, media, art, urban culture and urbanism.

In the station plans, the name proposals go forward together with other material to be approved by the city government and the council.

Chairman During Klinge’s tenure, there was an extensive public discussion about the nomenclature committee’s proposals in the audience sections. Many new names were alienated and perceived as upper-class and sophisticated, unsuitable for a Finnish mouth.

Professionals of the Finnish language also reacted with a discussion, for example in the Kotus circle. A linguist and nomenclature researcher who defended changing place names at the University of Helsinki Terhi Ainiala has written about the conversation analysis for the Finnish scientific publication Virittäjää.

A member of the nomenclature committee at the time says that the atmosphere at the meetings was even tense at times.

The rescue service and the police, for whom street names are particularly important, take a position on the name proposals before they are approved, and whose needs the nomenclature committee must respond to.

“Three-part street names with a person’s first name, last name and the word ‘street’ are sometimes perceived as difficult. When the area is small, they have to be zoomed in carefully even when looking at the map,” says Lehtonen.

Not all changes were to Klinge’s liking. Pekka Korpinen remembers when the western part of Hallituskatu was being transformed into the current Yliopistonkatu. Korpinen and the chancellor of the university Risto Ihamuotila were in favor of changing the name, Klinge opposed.

Matti Klinge opposed the change of part of Hallituskatu to Yliopistonkatu, deputy city manager Pekka Korpinen and chancellor of the University of Helsinki Risto Ihamuotila supported it.

The name was changed in 1995. At that time, Klinge was not yet on the nomenclature committee, but he actively participated in the discussion around the topic. Changing the name of Hallituskatu from its western part to Yliopistonkatu was presented to the city council by deputy city manager Korpinen.

“Smells like Tampere”, he remembers Klinge back.