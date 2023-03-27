HS Helsinki | Matti Johannes Koivu returned to his study and was shocked – the “best and most beloved” instrument had been taken

Musician Matti Johannes Koivu’s two most beloved guitars were stolen from his office.

On Monday musician Matti Johannes Koivua a shock was waiting in the office in the industrial area of ​​Herttoniemi. The office had been broken into over the weekend.

“I couldn’t believe it when I came to work in the morning,” says Koivu.

The studio has plenty of electronics that a musician needs. However, the studio equipment was still in place after the weekend. The thief had only taken two guitars with him, but they were the most important work tools in terms of emotional value.

“Exactly the ones I wouldn’t have wanted to lose,” Koivu regrets.

Thief had gotten in by breaking down the inner door leading to the space. There are other spaces in the building, so the thief could, for example, have waited for the quiet hours of the evening elsewhere, Koivu reflects.

Koivu believes that the thief acted in a hurry when he grabbed the guitars in his bags. They are both unique and easily recognizable, so selling them would probably be difficult.

The thief took the familiar acoustic guitar from Ultramarine’s concerts. The guitar is a Martin 000-28 model from 1984. Its cover has two cracks and other traces of use.

Another of the stolen guitars is a Fender Stratocaster electric guitar. It has an instrument builder master Teemu Järvinen neck made by Finlandia Instruments.

Stolen guitars are especially dear to Koivu. Koivu brought the Stratocaster from an interrail trip from London in 1999. Since then, the guitar has been an important part of Koivu’s career.

“This year marks twenty years since the first national recording with Ultramarine. Electric guitar has already been played on that record.”

Koivu acquired Martin’s acoustic one later. It has still managed to be involved in many things.

“For example, Irwin Goodman’s songs album was made with it back in the day. And played hundreds and hundreds of gigs”, says Koivu.

Koivu planned to use this particular guitar on his new album, which is now in the works. Taking the guitar now feels like a twist of fate, Koivu describes.

Of course, the world is full of instruments, but guitars that have been around for decades are hard to replace.

Koivu has also told about the theft on social media, and hopes that the guitars will still end up back to their rightful owner.

“My best and most beloved guitar has been stolen,” Koivu wrote on Facebook. Later, he also noticed that the second guitar was missing.