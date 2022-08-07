HS Helsinki | Massive water damage at the station, a happy wedding party in a carriage and a desperate wait on the platform – Nostalgic photos show the most memorable moments of the subway

Metro turns 40 this year. HS collected memorable photos from the subway’s history.

Wars after in Helsinki, there was a vision of light rail roads running on the ground. However, public transport began to be planned underground. There should also be a subway in Helsinki!

Its construction was discussed for the first time in the city council in 1955.

The idea of ​​a subway received both support and opposition. In particular, the coalition opposed the construction of the subway. Nevertheless, the city council decided in May 1969 that the subway would be built.

Helsinki the metro was opened for test traffic between Hakaniemi and Itäkeskus on June 1, 1982 at 5:32 a.m. It wasn’t really celebrated. The official opening, more solemn, was on August 2, 27 years after the initiative to build the subway was made.

Celebration speeches were held at Kompassiaukia in Rautatientor metro station, and the President of the Republic Mauno Koivisto cut the blue and white ribbon on the platform. There were hundreds of invited guests of the city of Helsinki who were able to travel by metro train from Rautatientori to Itäkeskus.

Regular metro service started the next day. The final price of the metro was approximately two billion marks.

Since metro track sections have been extended many times.

In 1986, the metro expanded to Kontula, in 1989 to Mellunmäki, in 1993 to Ruoholahti and in 2017 to Koivusaari and further to Espoo.

The Vuosaari metro branch was opened in 1998. Over the years, the Kaisaniemi, i.e. the current University of Helsinki station, and the Kalasatama station were opened along the original metro line.

During the 40 years, Metrojuni has seen, among other things, art performances, student parties and weddings.

And every now and then, at some station, someone enters the subway for the first time.

Siilitie station under construction in the 1970s.

President of the Republic Mauno Koivisto and Mrs. Tellervo Koivisto in the mood of the opening of the metro in the seats of honor in August 1982.

President Mauno Koivisto cut the blue and white ribbon at the Rautatiantori station at the metro's opening ceremony on August 2, 1982. There were more than 500 guests of the opening, who continued the opening celebrations by traveling by metro train to Itäkeskus.

After the Helsinki metro opened to the public on August 3, 1982, the carriages were crowded in the style of the big world.

An orchestra dressed in the shirts of the Helsinki City Transport Department played at the opening ceremony of the metro at Itäkeskus metro station.

Metromyyrä graffiti on the noise fence of the subway line at Susitie in the 1970s. There was a heated discussion about the metro logo.

Metrotunnel construction site near the Rautatientori metro station in 1978. One of the construction workers is in the bucket of an earthmoving machine.

The conscripts tested the long escalators between the ticket hall level and the platform level of the Hakaniemi metro station, supplied by Kone Oy, in 1981.

A guide from the Transport Authority advising a customer at the Hakaniemi metro station in June 1982.

The central control room for metro traffic at the Herttoniemi metro station. The picture is from around 1980.

The central metro traffic control room and its control device room at Herttoniemi metro station in 1978. The same control devices were used to control traffic for 30 years until December 2012.

Kindergarten children with their caregivers at the Hakaniemi metro station on June 1, 1982, the first day of the metro's test run.

Passengers boarding a metro car at Hakaniemi metro station in the 1980s.

Passengers in a subway car. The picture was taken in the 1980s, the exact year is unknown.

A metro train driver in the 1980s.

Driver Irina Nortamo in the subway cab in 2006.

Night of the Arts in 1997. An event called Mental-Metro took place in the metro. In the picture, 8-year-old Anna is on the left and Petri Välä is next to her.

The Teekars dug a subway to Espoo already in 1997.

The planning committee of the city of Espoo got to know the Helsinki metro in 1999.

The planning committee of the city of Espoo inspecting the Helsinki metro in March 1999.

A wedding was celebrated in the subway in March 2003. Sarianna Walli became Mrs. Eliasson on a Saturday in March in the Helsinki subway. The groom, Seppo Eliasson, is already helping, as is Vivi Malmea, the couple’s engaged ghostwriter.

A power outage stopped subway traffic in July 2001.

Guard Reijo Saari at work in November 2008, when metro guarding was strengthened.

Helsinki's Rautatientori metro station was filled with water in November 2009, because an almost 70-year-old water pipe broke. The picture shows a hole made in the protective wall of the water pipe.

Olof Cantell, member of the board of the student union of the University of Helsinki, listened to the meeting of the Espoo city council in a subway overall in September 2006. The city council decided on the western subway.

The miniature model of Länsimetro and Tapani Tuominen in February 2010. The miniature subway track was intended to illustrate what kind of subway is being built in Helsinki and Espoo. According to the chairman of N Club Finland ry, Tapani Tuominen, who was responsible for the construction of the miniature subway, there is no similar underground miniature subway.

Siblings on the subway in 2020, the picture shows a sister hugging a brother.

Commuter traffic in August 2020 after the summer holidays and lifting of corona restrictions.

The pile driver Esko Wilkman laid 600 holes for blasting at the western metro tunnel site near the Ruoholahti courthouse in 2010. The tunnel had been built for about 200 meters.

The construction site of the Koivusaari metro in August 2016. Länsimetro Oy’s communications manager Satu Linkola photographed the much talked about smoke exhaust hatches on his phone.

In November 2013, the townspeople who took part in the bus tour of the Tapiola metro station saw a yellow wheel loader that is used to transfer crushed stone to trucks.

HS boarded the first western metro in November 2017, when the metro train left at 5:09 in the morning. The train had a carnival atmosphere. In the photo, a group of Olari high school students get on the subway at Matinkylä station.