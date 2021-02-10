HS Helsinki Martti Pitkänen tried to run his company in the middle of a coronary discipline while looking for his memory-sick wife along the streets of Kruununhaka – Then happiness seemed to turn

“70-year-old diseases crashed at once,” describes Martti Pitkänen from Helsinki last summer. However, difficulties can be overcome as long as the tournament endurance is in order.

At first changes in wife behavior were small. Martti Pitkänen found that the accounting that required accuracy no longer went to work on the former model. There were gaps in the photo memory.

Martti Pitkänen and his wife Pirjo Pitkänen had been married and worked together in their company for decades, so even small changes were easy to spot. The wife just refused to believe anything was wrong and did not want the doctor to be examined.