HS Helsinki Mari Pihlatie left her ski vest on the trail unsuspecting – Then the events took a surprising turn when a daring fox appeared on the scene

Mari Pihlatie is an avid skier. In December, one of Pihlatie’s ski trips in Helsinki’s Paloheinä was cut off by a brave city fox, who grabbed his property by the trail.

Helsinki In Paloheinä, the most enthusiastic skiers have been able to enjoy the charm of speed on the slopes for days on end.

In addition to skiers, there is also a fox in Paloheinä that has become familiar with its prank nature.

In mid-December, a resident of Helsinki Mari Pihlatie, or more precisely, his ski vest was about to remain a victim of the cityket.

Report the case first Future of the countryside.

Pihlatie goes regularly to Paloheinä. He often tends to leave extra stuff on the track, such as warm-up clothes.

This time Pihlatie left his ski vests in the woods.

“I skied to go when, on the last downhill, my fellow skiers waved their hands to see if the fox had taken off your ski vest,” Pihlatie says.

Repolainen it.

Pihlatie saw a bushy fox behind a spruce. From there, the rogue stared defiantly in his ski vest.

Pihlatie took off his skis and went for a walk towards the fox hiding in the forest.

“The fox dropped the vest on the ground, but stayed close to see.”

Nothing had been taken out of the ski vest – there would have been nothing worth taking in its pockets. However, the fox in the zipper of the vest had broken its teeth.

When Pihlatie returned to the track to continue the ski run, the fox followed the route to watch. It was as if the repo had shown that this time the catch was lean.

Would the fox have been looking for the next object to be captured?

In the Facebook group, other users of Paloheinä ski trails also talk about their encounters with the fox. It is known that the fox has not repeated his crime.

For once, however, the fox has nodded in the middle of the trail as if there were no club.