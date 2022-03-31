HS Helsinki Many think the streets have been in historic condition this winter, but the city thinks the streets have been taken care of satisfactorily – what is it about?

About a third of Helsinki’s streets are the responsibility of contractors. The city has imposed sanctions on contractors only three times this winter.

The metropolitan area the streets and roads have been in an exceptionally miserable condition this winter, as snow masses, ice and snow have made life difficult for motorists and walkers.

Cycling has been dangerous in many places, and it has been almost impossible to walk in a wheelchair or stroller on many streets.

Helsinki Markus Lindqvist has found out how the city of Helsinki survived the winter maintenance of the streets this winter. He posted the results on his Twitter account on Tuesday.

According to Lindqvist’s reports, the winter maintenance of Helsinki’s urban environment industry has been so successful in the winter of 2021–2022 that financial sanctions have been imposed on contractors only three times. According to Lindqvist’s report, no monetary sanction applies to the maintenance of cycle paths.

In addition to these, the city has issued two written reminders, one of which concerned the gate of the dog kennel.

Lindqvist is himself an active cyclist, but this winter cycling has been limited. For example, cycling on Helsinginkatu or Hämeentie has been impossible during the winter.

“I’ve also seen people try to bike and fall face down into the snow because no maintenance has been done,” Lindqvist says.

When Lindqvist asked for information about winter maintenance incident reports around Helsinki, he was surprised. Deviation refers to exceptional conditions under normal conditions, such as polantines, snow-filled sidewalks, or broken equipment reported by winter maintenance personnel.

Lindqvist was not provided with any deviations from the cycle paths from Herttoniemi during the winter. No deviations were reported from Lauttasaari either since mid-January, although the roads there have also been in dire condition.

After only a few financial sanctions have been distributed and incident reports have been written sparingly, has the city of Helsinki been satisfied with the winter maintenance of its streets?

Helsinki the city maintenance team leader Tarja Myller According to him, the winter maintenance of the streets of Helsinki has been handled satisfactorily this winter. According to Myller, the use of the streets has been made safe.

About 70 percent of Helsinki’s streets are currently the responsibility of Stara, the City of Helsinki’s construction service company. About 30 percent of the rest is accounted for by contractors.

According to Myller, the contracts of the competing contractors are awarded for five years at a time. Stara’s current contract is for two years.

Agreements determination and the final quality level of the streets is based on the budget granted by the city government. The determining factor in the contracts is the contract price and the amount of equipment that the contractor promises to keep at its disposal during the winter.

The amount of equipment in the contracts is dimensioned for the average winter, so for particularly snowy winters, the equipment is simply not enough.

As the equipment is the same throughout the contract period, even in mild winters, the city will in any case pay for all the equipment reserved for its operations.

Agreements According to Myller, the city constantly monitors compliance and the quality of winter care work.

According to Myller, in exceptional circumstances this winter, the city may have imposed sanctions if, for example, the equipment did not comply with the contract or if the plan failed to take action.

The low number of sanctions is probably explained by the fact that, according to Myller, individual street sections are in principle not sanctioned in exceptional circumstances, as the quality requirements were not in force at that time.

The fact that the quality requirements were not in force was due to the fact that the City of Helsinki was in a state of emergency in accordance with the contingency plan for winter maintenance from 23 February to 16 March 2022. During this time, work was prioritized primarily where users moved the most, such as the main and public transport streets.

This meant, for example, that snow removal on residential streets only started after public transport streets.

The state of emergency was entered, as the thickness of the snow exceeded 35 cents and in addition a large amount of snow came in one go.

Challenges According to Myller, the winter maintenance of streets and roads this winter was also caused by the fact that there are not enough snow collection places in Helsinki. It also took time to set up snow reserves.

“The operating budget for the Helsinki City Strategy is tight and the strategist still aims to reduce the operating budget,” says Myller directly.

“With these resources, we work for the benefit of our residents.”

