HS Helsinki Many immigrants never seem to learn Finnish, but according to Irina Pravet, it is not just their fault – “We have to start asking how we have prevented her from learning”

According to Irina Pravet, a language educator who was born in Romania and grew up in Canada, the problem with teaching immigrants in Finland is that we continue to teach the language as a school subject. “Learning a language is life,” Pravet says.

Call at the other end is a happy speech. Finnish pronouns and verb inflections sometimes go a little so and so, but the matter becomes clear: Irina Pravet is happy to give an interview about his struggle with the Finnish language – and how he ended up helping others learn a language that was considered difficult.

