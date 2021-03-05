HS Helsinki Many Helsinki residents see the flicker of the Suomenlinna lighthouse, but few know that it contains a hidden message

The lighthouse of the tower of Suomenlinna Church flashes the letter of the Morse code.

3.3. 14:41 | Updated 11:48

Suomenlinna Church there is a lighthouse in the tower, the sparkle of which hides a message.

Four quick flashes and then a pause. Many people who have traveled in the southern parts of Helsinki have become familiar with this light.

Seaway unit master Simo Kerkelä According to the fairway agency, each lighthouse flashes its own logo.

“Ships identify the lighthouse by its light symbol.”

The light signs are different in the different lighthouses so that the ships would separate them in the dark. Light signs made it easier for ships to navigate, especially when current types of navigation technology did not yet exist.

The light of the lighthouse of Suomenlinna Church photographed in 2019.­

What kind message is hidden in the lighthouse symbol of Suomenlinna Church?

In the Morse code, four consecutive flashes or strokes would denote the letter H. Therefore, it has been thought that the light symbol of the Suomenlinna lighthouse would be H like Helsinki. This is stated, for example, in the signs and materials of Suomenlinna Church.

Kerkelä says that the message in question may be appropriate – or not.

“Light signs aren’t necessarily Morse code,” he says.

There are numerous different types of light signs, of which Morse code is one option.

Kerkelän according to which lighthouses located along the coasts have become less important for shipping. Today, GPS connections are used for navigation.

However, the lighthouses at the ends of the fairways are still needed, Kerkelä says.

The lighthouse of Suomenlinna Church is necessary, because together with the lighthouse of Harmaja it means the fairway to Helsinki.

Suomenlinna the glass dome of the church lighthouse will be repaired in the spring of 2021. In addition, all the water roofs of the church will be repaired and the attachment of the cross to the glass dome of the lighthouse will be checked.

The lighthouse was last repaired in 2018, when improvements were made to the lighthouse’s lighting equipment. The former light bulb was replaced with an LED light.

The lighthouse of Suomenlinna Church is one of the few Finnish lighthouses that still has light rotating around the horizon. Modern lighthouses are mostly flashing.

Correction 5 March 2021 at 11:48 am: It was alleged in the story that in 2018 the incandescent lamp of the Suomenlinna lighthouse was replaced with a halogen light. In reality, the light bulb was replaced with an LED light.