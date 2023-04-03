HS Helsinki | Mannerheimintie’s concrete palace will be completely renewed – Many people no longer remember the site’s rich history

knownN The construction of a new Helsinki apartment building in Taka-Töölö has started. Housing development company Newil & Bau is renovating apartments in the concrete office building built on the site of the so-called “Sipoo church”.

The Mannerheimintie-side wing of the house on the corner of Mannerheimintie and Humalistonkatu has been emptied, and the street-level Alepa is closed.

HS told about the renovation in November. Standing in the spring sun, the concrete palace looks ordinary from the outside, but the history of the site is rich.

The facade on the street side of Mannerheimintie 76, which will be completed in the spring of next year, in an observational photo. Street-level Alepa will remain in the building, the office of Oral Hammaslääkärit oy will be located on the 2nd floor.

Mannerheimintie 76’s house is famous because it was once one of the most haunted buildings in Helsinki. The house was completed in 1979 to replace the beautiful art nouveau building that was demolished the previous year and nicknamed Sipoon Church by the townspeople.

Sipoo church photographed in 1971 at Mannerheimintie 76. In the picture, the Esso gas station in front, in the background the tram hall, which has still preserved its original appearance.

An office and residential building was built in place of the "Sipoo church". Esso's gas station had changed its shape. The picture is from 2002. Alepa's store was already located on the street level of the building at that time. Today, the gas station is replaced by a Prisma pick-up point.

Architect Valdemar Aspelin designed and completed in 1905, the art nouveau building was built by the Helsinki Railway Company as a residence for its staff. The house was mostly inhabited by financiers of trams.

Helsingin Sanomat’s retired reporter Antti Manninen write in his book Demolished houses – One hundred stories from Helsinki (HS-kirjat, 2004) The following about the origin of the name of Sipoo church:

A strike had broken out at the predecessor of the Helsinki City Transport Authority (HKL) more than a hundred years ago. In response, the employer hired a whole new staff from Helsinki’s environmental municipalities. Many of the new financiers were Swedish-speaking and did not know much Finnish. They started to be called Sipolians. Many were actually from Sipoo. The employer tried to alleviate the consequences of the conflict by building a handsome residential building for his employees, whose gallant corner tower could be seen far away like a church steeple greeting those coming to the city.

The Läntinen Viertotie, or the current Mannerheimintie, welcomed those coming from the north to Helsinki already from far away at the Sipoo church tower. The picture is from 1909.

Built on the grounds of Sipoo’s church, the new building, which was called nondescript or rather ugly, added to the fame of the unruly new building, which was published in 1973 about the workers’ landscape of his childhood and youth. Heikki Harma or Hector.

Asphalt Prince however, the verses could remain unopened for most non-Helsinki residents:

By Sipoo’s church / I stand and look at the ice / There’s Laine Pirko / I see crying too / Batman, you can’t help, can you / When our castles are sold off?

Mrs. Pirkko Viro in her apartment in Sipoo church in 1970.

Before the publication of his book, journalist Antti Manninen presented valuable buildings that disappeared from Helsinki and the buildings that replaced them in the years 2002–2004 in his story series Puretut taloto. Manninen wrote the following about Sipoo’s church and its living conditions:

With such hindsight, the facade of the house was much bigger than the contents of the building. Most of its 75 apartments were studios. The toilets in the house were located in a row at the back of the yard, and the equipment of the apartments was not very high anyway. Families who lived in apartments often also had subtenants.

Now things are different for those moving to Mansku 76. The house will have a Korean yard, handsome rooms, modern kitchens and washing and bathing facilities, a swimming pool with terraces in connection with the sauna facilities, a separate application for the use of the house’s services and a roof terrace.

Residents no longer need to go about their business in the back of the yard in the middle of urban Helsinki or carry firewood from the basement to the house. Sipoo church had 75 apartments, which were mostly studios. There are 32 1-4 room apartments in the renovated concrete structure, most of which are family apartments.

When the Art Nouveau castle at Mannerheimintie 76 was demolished, the climate effects of the different alternatives were not yet discussed during construction. It’s different now.

“Thanks to the repair construction, the carbon footprint of 76 & Piha is approximately 60 percent smaller than if the house had been demolished and completely rebuilt”, CEO of Newil & Bau Petri Ylivuori tells.

A resident of the Sipoo church brought trees in in 1970.