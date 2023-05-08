HS Helsinki | Malmin Teboil is closing down

The current entrepreneur of Malmin Teboil will stop running the gas station in June. The announcement has come as a shock to regular customers.

Ore The Teboil service station will close at the end of June. The station has been part of Kirkonkyläntie’s service offering since 1967.

As is typical of the Finnish service station culture, there has been a loyal and even religious a group of regular customers.

The closing decision has even come as a shock to customers, merchant Petteri Kärki tells.

“Many are very shocked.”

However, the decision has to be made. After working for decades, it’s time for Kärje to retire from the shopkeeper’s job and take it easy. In the future, he will be involved in a smaller car repair shop.

There is a lot of work at the service station, and the shopkeeper says that he only had time to take a week’s vacation a year. Finding labor has also become more difficult.

Teboil stations run by entrepreneurs. The chain itself is owned by the Russian oil giant Lukoil, whose subsidiary Teboil is. Teboil can therefore look for a new entrepreneur to replace Kärje.

“But these days it’s a bit difficult when you have that Russia stamp on your forehead”, Kärki thinks.

Due to the Russian war of aggression Teboil boycott according to Kärje, Malmi has not seen it. Loyal customers remained loyal.

“That’s not why we’re quitting.”

