HS Helsinki Malmi has a small stretch of street, the name of which resembles the name of a pampering is very exceptional in Finland

Kujanen, located in Upper Malmi, is exceptional as a street name, as the use of a noun-niminute familiar from surnames is rare in street names.

Malmin near the train station is a small road that got a sympathetic name in the 1980s: Kujanen. According to the Helsinki map service, it is “a small alley that branches off from Malminrait”.

“The street is needed for the area because of the street structure. But it is small and small, so it needs a cute name, ”says the Helsinki nomenclature designer Johanna Lehtonen.

According to Lehtonen, the small street is clearly distinguished from the area already in the aerial photographs of the 1960s. The name was finally confirmed by the Ministry of the Interior in July 1982 at the same time as other streets in Lower and Upper Malmi were named and zoned.

“The shape of the alley has been taking shape since the 1960s, when it was a field road or something else.”

Diminutive form -nen is very common in Finnish, and names ending in nen dominate the list of the most common surnames. According to the surname service of the Digital and Population Information Agency in Finland, “Kujanen” has been the surname of a total of 378 people.

In street names, however, diminutive forms are rare, says Lehtonen.

“Kujanen is definitely unique at the national level,” he estimates.

Posti finds the Swedish name of only one street in Finland, but the street in Ylä-Malmi Lillgränden – a little alley – is a little more common.

The nearest Lillgränden in Malmi Kuja can be found in Rekola, Vantaa, where it is named Pikkukuja in Finnish. The Lillgrändens of Kokkola, Parainen and Sipoo are also named, while the Lillgrändens of Turku and Vähäkyrö are Vähäkuja in Finnish.

Little alleys, Vähäkujia and Kujasta are connected by their brevity. Malmi Kujane has only four addresses.

The shortest street in all of Finland can also be found in Helsinki, but its name does not tell the length of its plaintiff. According to Lehtonen, Luotikuja in Lassila in northwestern Helsinki has been the shortest street in Finland, at least according to previous measurements.

There are other “cute” street names in the Helsinki metropolitan area, although Kujanen is unique. In Vuosaari, the streets are named after fairy tales, and the alleys of Tähtisilmä and Kultakutri, for example, can be found there.