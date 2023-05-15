HS Helsinki | Lord’s trick win made Helsinki go crazy 17 years ago – Vantaa would like to offer Käärijä the same

In May 2006, around 90,000 people watched the Eurovision winner Lord’s folk festival on the Market Square. A party is now being planned for Vantaa for Käärijä, who has achieved the second best ski result in Finland.

Coleana on a Friday evening in May 2006, Helsinki’s Kauppatori was taken over by a massive party crowd.

There was also cause for celebration. The first Eurovision win had been waited for 45 years, and now it was finally achieved.

The crowd went wild when victorious Hard Rock Hallelujah -song finally came out, performed by the Lordi band in monster costumes.

According to the official estimate of the police, around 90,000 people watched the free concert on the spot at Kauppatori. It was about the history of Helsinki up to that point the largest audience event.

Mr. Lordi, aka Tomi Putaansuu, appeared at Kauppatori with a Suomi hat on his head.

Many celebrants had various Lordi props and Finnish flags with them.

Eurovision themed The national festival is coming up again after a long time, this time in Vantaa, which is the home of Finland’s Eurovision representative and runner-up Jere Pöyhönen i.e. Käärijä’s hometown.

Pöyhönen announced before the finals that if the party is held, it will be held in Vantaa.

For now, partying time and place are still open. However, Käärijä’s celebration has a good chance of attracting a large crowd, as Finns have been gripped by an unprecedented sense of humor during the past few weeks.

Lord’s audience record has been broken some time ago. For example, the air show organized in the summer of 2017 gathered an estimated 130,000 spectators on the shores of Kaivopuisto.

The first ice hockey world championship in Finland’s history also reached almost the same figures in 1995, when Finland beat Sweden in the World Ice Hockey World Cup final in Stockholm. Almost 90,000 people took up the call to meet at the square.

The biggest paid concerts, on the other hand, include, for example, a pop star Madonna’s concert in Jätkäsaari in 2009, which gathered 85,000 spectators.

The people celebrating Lord filled the entire Market Square and the mass of people continued far into the Esplanadi park.

Elvira Parviainen and Jenny Leinonen had made themselves Lordi shirts for the party.

Lord’s the 2006 folk festival mobilized people of all ages not only from the capital region but also from other parts of the country.

HS followed the atmosphere on the spot at that time At the market square, where Lord was already waiting in the front row at three in the afternoon. At that time, 15-year-olds Elvira Parviainen and Jenny Leinonen said that they ran in order to be right in front of the stage.

The bands Kilpi, PMMP and Egotrippi acted as warm-ups for the party, and according to HS’s story at the time, they only received polite applause. The mood only changed when the horse monsters entered the stage with wild “Lordi! Lord! Lord!” – accompanied by screams.

After Lord, the president of the republic, dressed in black, entered the stage Tarja Halonenwho handed the band a bronze key “in recognition of courage and iron Finnish know-how”.

At the docks, both the coast guard and the police boats monitored the party buzz. A fence installed on the edge of the cholera pool prevented the revelers from falling into the sea.

There is no similar danger in Vantaa, unless the Käärijä festival is organized very close to the Vantaanjoki.

A reveler in a Finnish cap rowed a rubber boat in the cholera pool.