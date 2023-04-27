HS Helsinki | Linnanmäki’s wristbands have tilted like stealth – The ghost border is approaching

HS found out how the price of Linnanmäki’s bracelet has risen in ten years. Nowadays, for example, the wristbands for a family of five cost 235 euros.

Linnanmäki The price of a wristband ticket to an amusement park has risen like stealth over the years. In 2013, the price of the wristband was 37 euros, while in 2023 the price is only three euros away from the phantom limit of 50 euros.

HS compared ticket prices between 2013 and 2023. The comparison lists the price of a day wristband bought on site at the amusement park during the summer season.

In some years, there have also been wristbands on sale outside of the hottest season, which are a couple of euros cheaper. In some years, even a wristband bought in an online store has been slightly cheaper than one bought in an amusement park.

The prices have been checked from Linnanmäki’s website using the online archive.

When HS reported about the opening of Linnanmäki last during the weekthere was a discussion about whether the price of an amusement park wristband is already approaching pain limits.

From 2022, the price will increase by two euros for this summer. For example, in the case of a family of five, the wristbands thus cost already 235 euros. And often the budget for a happy summer day also includes food, travel and, for some, accommodation. So you can’t ride a roller coaster all day on a very small budget.

Helsinki News said in his article that people have already characterized the price of the bracelet as “excessively expensive”. “Few families with children can afford Linnanmäki,” summed up another HU reader, according to the magazine.

When talking about the increase in prices, however, it must be taken into account that the price of the Linnanmäki bracelet has become more expensive along with the general price level quite normally.

By comparison it turns out that the price of the bracelet has increased every few years. In recent years, increases have occurred exceptionally often, every year.

The price of a single device ticket and ticket upgrade has also increased. In 2013, the price of a single device ticket was 7 euros, and it also cost the same to upgrade the ticket to two days. In 2023, the corresponding prices will be 10 and 20 euros.

Taking inflation into account, the 2013 euro was equivalent to 1.14 euros in 2022 money.

The price the background of the increase is a general rise in prices. The CEO of the amusement park Pia Adlivanki answered HS’s questions only by e-mail.

“The price of Linnanmäki’s wristband increased by about 4% this holiday season, which is less than the effect of inflation from last summer. If we didn’t raise the prices as well, we would have less opportunity to develop the amusement park and allocate funds for child protection work,” Adlivankin writes.

To the question of whether a mental pain limit has been considered for the ticket, Adlivankin answers as follows:

“We are monitoring the general economic situation. We welcome our customers to Linnanmäki free of charge on all fun days, excluding autumn theme weeks, when we have an area fee. Linnanmäki also offers free amusement equipment and free play areas for the younger members of the family.”

Adlivankin says that ticket sales have started “nicely”, and that according to customer surveys, visitors do feel that they are getting value for their money.

The amusement park opens on Friday, April 28.