HS Helsinki | Lighting the construction site in a clever way was invented in Helsinki

In Hermann, at the trolley line construction site, light traffic passengers are now guided by eye-catching LED light strips.

From Kalasatama The construction site of the tramway to be built in Pasila and the associated construction faced a challenge when the summer lights went out from the sky and the darkness of autumn came.

“That is how it is. With autumn, the lighting was improved. We thought about what would be the most reasonable way. The LED strip is good in that it doesn’t need a pole, for example,” says the project manager Janne Korkalainen From Destia.

LED strips have been installed around Hermann’s beach road. For example, the lights on the arched bridge shine so brightly that you could imagine Santa Claus frolicking along the bridge on his Petter.

“They’re kind of like Christmas lights.”

Trolley project can really be seen and heard. The biggest environmental problem of building in an inhabited urban environment is noise. Construction machinery and piling are burdening the city dwellers.

“This is fill land and everything has to be staked. The work phase creates a lot of noise nuisance. The phase will continue until next year, but in the big picture it has gone well,” says Korkalainen.

Traffic arrangements during the construction site are central in urban construction. The construction of a large new thoroughfare requires many small temporary thoroughfares around it.

“You have to be able to move people.”

Such a temporary channel is, for example, the LED-illuminated light traffic arch bridge in the construction site of the Hermann beach road.

“We have invested a lot in traffic arrangements. They have worked quite well. There are mounds and trenches on the urban construction site that people have to be able to cross,” says Korkalainen.

The project information officer Ville Nieminen according to the project’s feedback channel, there will be both positive and negative feedback. The feedback frequency varies from wave to wave, depending on the ongoing work phases. On average, there are five to ten contacts per week.

“On the days when there is no drilling or piling, there is less feedback.”

Has there been a complaint about the LED lighting?

“One complained that it was dazzling.”