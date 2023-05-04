HS Helsinki | Lidl’s vegetable discounts are surprising – Different prices in the store and in the ad

According to Lidl’s representative, the difference between the prices shown on the store’s price sign and in the direct mail magazine is explained by the magazine’s printing schedule.

According to the tip received by HS, for example, for cucumbers and zucchini, the “normal” price per kilo indicated in the offer magazine is higher than the price shown in the store before the offer week. In this case, the discount percentage also seems higher.

So the question arises, have higher prices been announced in the advertising magazine in order to get bigger discount percentages for the products.

In the offer that starts on Thursday, the normal price of domestic cucumber is 1.49 euros per kilo, although at the beginning of the week, cucumbers were sold for example at Lidl in Helsinki Citycenter for 1.39 euros.

Similarly, in a previous advertisement, the normal price of zucchini was 2.09 euros per kilo, although the previous week it was sold, for example, at Lidl in Kallion for 1.89 euros.

Thus, the discount percentages are spectacular: 33 percent and 28 percent.

Lidl Finland did not agree to give HS a phone interview on the subject. Instead, communication was handled by the head of the purchasing department of Thomas Heinrichs in the name of answers by email.

According to the e-mail, the difference between the store’s price tag and the price of the direct mail magazine is explained by the magazine’s printing schedule.

According to the email, Lidl’s direct mail magazine goes to print about two weeks before the start of the campaign. Discounts on vegetables and other perishable campaign products are calculated from the price that is valid at the time, i.e. approximately two weeks before the start of the offer.

“If the price of the product changes in the meantime, the situation you described will arise, where the original price of the product is on the price tag of a different store and in the advertising magazine. Such situations do not arise very often”, the answer reads.

Generally taking into account the reduced purchasing power of people can also be seen in grocery stores. According to the email sent by Lidl, people pay more attention to the price of food than before, and offers and low prices influence the choice of the place of purchase more and more.

Various purchase restrictions have been attached to the offers that change every week at Lidl.

According to Lidl’s answer, the general price level increase also increases the demand for the store’s own inexpensive brands.

“At Lidl, our own brands play a significant role, as they account for approximately 75 percent of the entire selection. With the increase in the general price level, our own brands have been even more popular. We try to keep the prices as low as possible”, the answer reads.

The increase in consumer prices, or inflation, accelerated in the euro area in April. HS said on Tuesday, that based on preliminary data, the inflation rate was 7.0 percent, i.e. 0.1 percentage point faster than in March. Unprocessed foodstuffs rose in price by 10.0 percent in April compared to the same period last year.