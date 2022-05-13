HS Helsinki Lidl refused to sell food to two helpers who piled food in carts for Ukrainian refugees in Helsinki

The donor would have bought food from Lidl for several thousand euros for those in need. Then something unexpected happened.

Thursday A seemingly incomprehensible series of events took place in Pitäjänmäki, one of which involved the Lidl store and the other an aid boutique Pikku apu, founded by private individuals.

The Little Help boutique in Pitäjänmäki offers help and donations to Ukrainian families who have lost their homes. The boutique receives food and hygiene product donations from private individuals.

Rotating the boutique on Thursday Inke Puhto was going to buy donated groceries from Helsinki Janne Järvisen with. Surprisingly, Järvinen is not involved in Little Aid, but he wanted to help the Ukrainians as much as he could by buying a full truckload of food.

There was a Lidl store next door, so the journey continued there.

I ‘m clean and Järvinen’s carts already contained eggs, cooking oil, instant coffee, tea, jams, preserves, and other preserved food when they reached the milk shelves.

The intention was to buy shock-heated milk for refugees.

The duo was facing two full shopping carts and two empty ones at this point as the trip took a surprising turn.

“The store manager and the salesman snapped at the scene that they can’t sell such quantities to us. The guard came next to it to further enhance the message, ”Puhto says in amazement.

Clean tried to tell the store manager that the products are going to 150 Ukrainian mothers and children.

There were no plans to purchase the products for use or resale by any company.

Puhto and Järvinen had not selected special offer products or drop-in products for their carts. None of the products were reported to have a purchase restriction per household.

“Speeches or nothing helped,” says Puhto.

“The store manager reasoned that there may not be enough products for other customers for the rest of the week. They would have the shelves empty and customers would have to sell unexpectedly, ”he continues.

The full carts remained in Lidl’s hallway.

Puhto and Järvinen went shopping at Metrotukku, where they bought food for seven shopping carts, or about 4,000 euros.

Lidlin communication specialist Sanna Laininen regrets the incident via email.

“It’s sad to hear that this well-intentioned shopping trip ended like this. Our goal is to serve all our customers well and ensure the sufficiency of products for all our customers equally, ”Laininen writes.

According to the communications expert, Lidl orders products to all of its stores on a daily basis to the extent that the products are sufficient for customers’ own use.

“We do not have wholesale or, in principle, purchase restrictions, but sales volumes of products can be limited if it is found that the products are in danger of running out due to the large purchase volume of an individual customer. At the moment, we have purchase restrictions on certain basic foods, because the demand for these has been exceptionally high, ”Laininen writes.

However, according to Laininen, helping Ukrainians is important for Lidl. Lidl has donated money to the Ukrainians, and according to Laininen, the company has supported the Ukrainians in Finland in many different ways.

Ugly Puhto and Järvinen had a bad taste of the finished business trip. The idea had only been to help Ukrainian refugees.

“Quite incomprehensible. Lidl didn’t have a game eye here, ”says Puhto.

“I, too, have read marketing at the School of Economics. I was of the opinion that the store would try to sell products, ”Järvinen wonders.

Donations of food, hygiene products and toys, among others, will be distributed free of charge in the Little Aid boutique to families who have left their homes in Ukraine against a Ukrainian passport and a police refugee certificate.

According to Puhto, the boutique distributes food and goods to more than a hundred Ukrainians every day.

