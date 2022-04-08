HS Helsinki Legendary porter stopped sniffing like a wall after 30 years of use – Now he tells how Finnish guts are tested in the addictive symptoms of the Swedish “basic laxity”

The presenter, journalist, columnist, author, and porter recommend the youth not to “cannon”. “Terrible shit. Its nicotine values ​​per bag are insanely hard. ”

“I am have used snuff more or less continuously since -92. Now it’s going to be the third day without. Reflat is absolutely terrible: cold sweat all the time, wet skin, feeling sick, everything is irritating.

It only helps to push through. ”

This is how the journalist, columnist, author and porter tweeted Theme “Pastor” Potapoff on wednesday.

We succeeded on Thursday to get Potapoff on the handset just before he left Let’s take one! podcast recordings of what he does along with the former radio presenter Renne Korppilan with.

“Teemu Potapoff! Oh well, I’m just leaving for the recordings, I’m talking here, just ask! ”

You reported on Twitter that you have stopped using snus. Either there is a memory on your lips, or are you serious about pushing through?

And as a result, Potapoff begins his long speech:

“Yes, I went to the gym with my clients on Thursday morning. Wednesday was a darker day. I finished this like a wall. Once before, I had tried it at the request of my ex-wife. I had a terrible writing job back then. I sold myself this [nuuskan käytön] because it allows me to focus.

It all started by chance. I was in India at Sodankylä in 1992, and for some reason I drifted into using Ettan’s basic loose. It stayed on, and since then I’ve been using, more or less continuously, a jar and a half a day.

Last weekend I tried to get it, but the seller wasn’t in Stad. When nothing had been heard on Sunday, I thought it was the moment. . . Hasn’t this been seen and has I been applauded? ” Potapoff explains and continues:

“ “Whichever I prioritize, my snus use or my little girl and not getting oral cancer”

“Me I have considered myself a Spartan. . . I was surprised at how big the physical feeling of quitting followed. It was such a bad feeling on Wednesday!

For 30 years, I’ve cannoned myself in one of the world’s most addictive substances, nicotine, so it’s no wonder if that feels right. I thought if my feeling about quitting becomes like this, that substance can’t be good for me.

Now it feels very, very strong that I will not return to snuff. I snore at night. Now the wife said you slept well last night.

I can’t deny that it, too, has to do with the decision that I have a three-month-old little girl. Which do I prioritize, my snus use or my little girl and not getting oral cancer and not having to look at her father in chemotherapy later?

I don’t want to fay like my own daughter. But yes, those young people could stop pulling a ton of density. It’s nuclear waste shit and terrible shit. Its nicotine values ​​per bag are insanely hard. It’s cheap but really hard.

Yes, I can be involved if it contributes to public health. Hello, I have to go now! ”

Thursday during which Potapoff still tweeted that after eating he still makes his mind sniff, but he finally summed up his feelings like this:

“It’s a little better.”

He has also written about the subject in the past Evening News.

