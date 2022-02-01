HS Helsinki Kristiina Ahovuori’s commute is accompanied by the roar of motorists

According to the cyclist, Helsinki has a lot of room for improvement in plowing bike lanes in winter.

Ten years ago from Helsinki Kristiina Ahovuori had cycled his commute all summer and early fall every weekday. As the dark last mornings and evenings of November began, Fillari went into the basement.

“I vividly remember when I said, those crazy people who go that winter will never get it,” he laughs now.

After a couple of weeks without driving, horrible back pains began.

“I said I have to continue, and now comes the tenth year, when the weather is in any weather.”

Ahovuori lives in Lauttasaari, and the workplace is next to the Market Square. He doesn’t drive the most direct route to work, but wants to go ten miles to get to his daily fitness goal. In winter, the condition of the cycle paths also has a great influence on the route selection.

Good reflectors help make the cyclist visible. Kristiina Ahovuori’s journey home starts on Pohjoisesplanadi.

“I usually drive the Jätkäsaari – Ruoholahti – Kaivopuisto – Eteläranta route, but the bike paths there have been in such poor condition since January that today I came to work via Baana,” says Ahovuori at the end of January, when the weather has changed from plus to frost.

The maintenance of the bike section of the Lauttasaari bridge does not receive much praise from the cycling Ahovuori.

“It should be a prioritized bus, but that too is sometimes impossible.”

“ “Cars are wiping their hair touching them, and they’re working and shouting about them.”

If the bike path is in poor condition, Ahovuori sometimes moves to tread a distance into the car lane.

“When the light traffic lane is a skating rink, it ponders which one is worse: that I fly and cut off my legs and end up in the hospital, or that I drive on the road and endure the cars wiping my hair past me and working and shouting.”

Ahovuori says that it is everyday life for a winter cyclist to listen when the side windows of cars shout that he should not drive on the road.

“Then I’ll answer that I might drive on the roadway when the bike path is unserviceable.”

Ahovuori is right. A bicycle is a vehicle, and if the traffic lane for a bicycle is not in a drivable condition, then the law requires you to go to the roadway.

See also Restrictions Minister of Education Andersson criticizes STM's sudden proposal on distance learning in schools: “The situation is unreasonable in the field of education” Kristiina Ahovuori has purchased a second bike with studded tires for the winter.

Ahovuorta the fact that Helsinki says it is cycling town, but the maintenance of sediment and the cycling network is developing slowly.

“Baana is great, but you can’t talk about Helsinki as a cycling city when it’s not yet there.”

By this, Ahovuori means that all too often the bike paths end at intersections suddenly and the cyclist has to hitchhike to move to the other side of the street. Or the fact that there is not enough wide and safe area in front of the guardrail to wait to cross the road with your bike. Or the fact that the plow has left a snowdrift blocking the bike path.

Read more: The nightmare of a winter cyclist is concentrated in one heap in the center of Helsinki – “Helsinki works best as a summer city”

What then are the veteran’s tips for those who are just considering or have just started winter biking?

“Things have to be made as easy as possible, so you have to leave,” says Ahovuori.

His first tip is to get a different bike for the winter with studded tires ready. Then there is no need to change tires, which many do not know or know, because time must be set aside for it.

“A bike can be cheap. I myself bought a used filler for a few dozen. I like to ride a bike with slightly wider tires in the winter. ”

In addition to studded tires, Kristiina Ahovuori also uses studded shoes when driving on slippery roads to make stopping safer.

In addition to the fact that there are studded tires under the bike on icy roads, Ahovuori thinks it is worth wearing studded shoes.

“At least it’s important to me that I stay upright even when I have to get off my back.”

Second the tip is regular layering. In the harshest frosts, Ahovuori is not visible in body-hiking cycling pants, but then she digs up her pants from the closet and wears them under the merino wool floor.

He also wears gloves in cold weather in winter, often in two pieces: merino wool or alpaca wool itself woven underneath and gloves on. There are also two headgear in severe frost.

“ “Even though it’s cold air, the body stays warm as it moves.”

In fact, Ahovuori likes to drive in the cold if there is no strong wind.

“Even though it’s cold air, the body stays warm as it moves.”

During the severe frosts and winds, the most annoying thing about Ahovuori is that when you breathe in, the air feels cold. That is why, years ago, he acquired a face shield with vents to protect his face. Thanks to it, the inhaled air does not feel so cold and the face does not freeze so easily.

“When you place it tightly on your face, your glasses won’t frost.”

For many, cycling stays when the fall rains begin. There is also a lot of rain in Ahovuori. It may not have style points for heru, but it’s even more practical.

At Vesikeli, Ahovuori has tested pulling both thick rubber cleaning gloves and plastic bags to protect gloves and shoes. But an even better trick for him is to keep a thin translucent glove and disposable shoe covers that can fit in a very small space in a saddlebag or pocket for downpour.

“I’ve had expensive neoprene protectors too, but they’re devilish to get on cycling shoes and even tear, while plastic bags easily get tangled in the pedals. Transparent blue home display slippers stay in place and work. ”

Neoprene is used in diving suits and freestyle swimming equipment, among other things.

Disposable safety shoes and gloves fit in a small bag under the saddle for rainy and wet weather.

Back pain prevention and health care were the initial impetus for winter cycling in Ahovuori, 59.

“I feel bad if I can’t fill it out.”

There are other motivators.

“Landscapes, especially on the beach route. I come to work in a good mood when I look at the sea compared to sitting in the subway underground. ”

One reason for using a bike is money for Ahovuori: riding a bike is much cheaper than driving a car. Even the environmental aspect weighs in the horizontal cup. By car Ahovuori goes mainly to the summer cottage, which is a hundred kilometers away, but even there the local rides are done again by bike.

However, according to Ahovuori, the most important thing for him in cycling is to be outside and breathe fresh air.

“And now that you’ve been this Korona, you don’t have to worry about getting infected or getting caught while cycling.”

Read more: Proactive plowing should be implemented on cycle paths

Is Helsinki a lousy winter cycling city? This is how the city responds.

Cycling Coordinator Oskari Kaupinmäki According to the City of Helsinki, it is quite right to get feedback from cyclists in the winter if no plowing has been done and the bike paths are covered with snow and slush or very slippery.

“In this case, it is almost impossible to ride a bike, except for very hard-working and experienced active cyclists, but our goal is to get both eight-year-olds and eighty-year-olds to ride a bike in the winter,” says Kaupinmäki.

According to the City of Helsinki’s estimate, cycling now accounts for an average of about 10 percent of all modes of transport. In winter, the share of cycling decreases a lot and is only 1-2% of all modes of transport.

“ “Our goal is to get both eight-year-olds and eighty-year-olds to ride a bike in the winter.”

In Baana, the counter between Ruoholahti and Kansalaistori is run 7,000 times on the busiest summer day, and in winter the peak of the measuring point is about 7,00. However, Baana does not serve the everyday life of all cyclists.

The cycling coordinator reminds that there will be good feedback. The city has received it especially from the brush salting method, which keeps a bicycle taxi open between Ruoholahti and Kansalaistori, for example.

“Admittedly, some owners of expensive bikes complain that salt corrodes the bike. However, the method allows people of all ages and abilities to cycle. ”

Pedestrian and Bicycle Route Maintenance Project Manager Antti Takkunen says that negative feedback on the winter maintenance of cycling routes comes from the cycle paths of Hämeentie and Bulevardi, as well as from the bike lanes of Mechelininkatu and Helsinginkatu, and from bridges where snow plowed from the roadway hinders cycling.

“Praise comes when the measures are successful – for example, when icy uneven spots were leveled by roughening the surface. ”