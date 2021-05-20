HS Helsinki Kivinoka Summer Theater received severe threats from a scene where Uppo-Nalle is vaccinated – The director of the theater explains why he ended up removing the scene from the play completely

Kivinokka’s summer theater received an angry feedback from the vaccine scene of the play Uppo-Nalle. The feedback threatened baseball bats, for example. Theater director Kari Kinnaslampi decided to remove the scene from the play in order to guarantee a safe theater experience for the children.

Helsinki This week, the Kivinoka Summer Theater on Kulosaari was hit by a violent flood and in front of a difficult place.

The commercials for the play Uppo-Nalle, which premiered in June, said the character would receive a “courage vaccine” in the play. The vaccine reference caused an angry feedback rush to the theater.

The messages, for example, claimed that the play would incite people to take the coroner vaccine and that drug companies would sponsor the theater.

There were also threats in the feedback. Some, for example, said they would come to the theater with baseball bats and throw eggs and rotten tomatoes on stage.

Theater director and play director Kari Kinnaslampi finally decided to completely eradicate the vaccine scene and replaced it with another scene.

Kivinokan the summer theater Uppo-Nalle play is based on the author Elina Karjalainen to a children’s book of the same name published in 1977.

The theater director and actor who founded the suburban theater Jarmo Harjula made a play adaptation of the book in 1984, which also serves as the basis for the play by Kivinokka Summer Theater.

There is a scene in the play adaptation where Uppo-Nalle, who is afraid of finches, gets vaccinated with courage. As a sign of that, he receives a certificate of courage.

There was also a vaccine scene in the original children’s book, where Uppo-Nalle did not get vaccinated, but his friends did.

According to Kari Kinnaslampi, it was therefore a complete coincidence that the play at the Kivinoka Summer Theater coincided with the coroner vaccination debate, which is taking place at its most intense.

“The scene had nothing to do with the coronary vaccine. I chose the play in October, when coronation vaccinations for children weren’t even discussed yet. The purpose of the scene was only to alleviate any medical or spike injuries in the children, ”he says.

“It was such an innocent thing.”

Glove lamp says he “takes a little head” that he had to eliminate the vaccine attack. Instead, the Actors have practiced a market scene that, according to Kinnaslampi, is just as funny. The scene has been approved by Elina Karjalainen’s legacy.

The decision was not an easy one. The glove lamp describes it as a difficult step for the instructor. Some, he said, are upset that the theater seemed to give in to the distractions.

“I have appealed to the safety of children and spectators. It’s better to change the text than to take it from head to toe, ”he explains.

“It won’t dim my artistic career and work, if not polish it now.”

Kinnaslampi says that he chooses the plays that he directs. The idea for Uppo-Nalle came from a library trip where a library employee said that the fluffy world traveler is currently popular among children.

“I take full responsibility for the plays I choose. Also financial responsibility, ”says Kinnaslampi.

Kinnaslampi wants to remind outrageous feedback providers that this is a fairy tale and fictional fairy tales. Uppo-Nalle is a machine-made figure with sawdust inside.

Gloves according to the theater has pondered the threats posed by criminal reports. All offensive feedback is printed and stored.

“Inciting hysteria, whether it was oatmeal, is never good. The corona hysteria has gone crazy. ”

Kinnaslampea in particular has been shocked by the sharp aggression of messages and calls. He says he had to turn off his phone early this week.

“Controlling with fear is horrible.”

According to Kinnaslampi, the terrible case is not just about the corona vaccine.

“This is about freedom of speech and what are the rights of an artist and a writer. Extremists dictate things. Do we have to give up or can we keep our heads? ”

Kinnaslampi thinks that the task of theater is also to take a stand, but not to make politics. She wishes the theater peace of mind so that they can guarantee a safe and comfortable theater experience for the children.

“Parents have a responsibility for the way they raise their children. We only offer topics that can be discussed at home. ”

Be the first to report on the case Evening News.