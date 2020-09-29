HS Helsinki Kirsi Lehto-Turunen was shocked when she opened a barber in troubled Hakaniemi in 1973: Delusing alcoholics pushed in through the door and tried to drink aftershave

Kirsti Lehto-Turunen has been running an Andreas barber shop for 47 years. The early years were tough: the gangster threatened with a bottle and the addict with a razor.

When sitting in a barber or hairdresser’s chair to discuss, it’s time to chat and get to know each other. A customer relationship that lasts for years or decades, sometimes even a friendship, is easily created.

Therefore, it can feel awkward when a familiar barber stops or moves elsewhere.

It was felt in their skins as well Kirsti Lehto-Turunen in May 1973, when he first opened the door of his Andreas barber shop to customers. There had been a barber in the same shop before, and customers were used to the hair being cut by an old and valuable lady.

Now they would face a 24-year-old young woman wearing a miniskirt, makeup on her face and jewelry as a decoration.

“Some of the customers were startled in that hall to stare behind the window to see what a miracle it is here now,” Lehto-Turunen recalls.

“The bravest came all the way in and asked where the right barber was here.”

It has been 47 years since the event, but Lehto-Turunen is still cutting hair in the same shop. It’s been a long time, but for an even longer time there has been a barber in the same business area on Hakikiemi’s Torikatu: 112 years.

An advertisement made by the barber shop Andreas himself in 1973. The poem was written by Reijo Turunen, the husband of Kirsti Lehto-Turunen (right). On the left Pirjo Mäenpää-Kojola.­

Grove–Turusella there was no intention to open a barber shop in the then infamous Hakaniemi. A young woman who graduated from a barber shop in 1966, attended Ressu’s evening high school and dreamed of getting to teach hairdressing students.

He worked during the day on Unioninkatu in Herrain Salon, whose clientele was the cream of the kingdom: the Governor of the Bank of Finland Mauno Koivisto, Prime Minister Ahti Karjalainen, mayor Teuvo Aura, professors and the elite of business and cultural life.

“The secretary called, and the driver brought it. The gentlemen came to the Salon for hours, ”says Lehto-Turunen.

“The treatment included a haircut, a head massage, a manicure and an American shave with hot and cold wraps.”

Then it so happened that Lehto met Turunen, and love ignited.

Reijo Turunella there were two aunts who had kept a barber on Hakaniemi Market Street. When one of the aunts also decided to quit, he asked a young man from the family to take over the movement.

The business had been in the same family for 50 years at the time, so I couldn’t really refuse. The teaching profession was allowed to remain.

The business location next to Hakaniementori has had a barber shop since 1908.­

The movement got its name from Andreas Lehto’s and Turunen’s common hobby: rags. Enthusiasts of Citroen 2 CV cars had their own club, the Guild of St. Andrew, and the handsome name of the saint, which was scorned handsomely, suited the barber.

“We still have two rags. Whenever they drive on land, there will be someone who would like to buy cars. ”

Andreas the beginning in Hakaniemi was tough. The clientele differed considerably from the civilization of Unioninkatu. Hakaniemi Market Square was a troubled area with drug addicts, drunks, prostitutes, pimps and throwers.

“Once one puliuk came in to ask where the hair and shave waters are. It took one bottle to drink. ”

Violence even the threat of barber Andreas had time to experience.

Once intimidated, a threateningly behaved alcoholic. When Lehto-Turunen locked the door and the man was left outside, this threatened to break the window with a bottle.

The former owner helped with the movement Aino Salo asked to see if the bottle was full or empty. Full meant there was no danger because the contents of the full bottle would not be wasted by the gossip.

A new entrepreneur washed the floor of his barber shop in 1973.­

Another once a young man came in and started demanding free haircuts. When I wasn’t given it, he grabbed the razor off the table and started threatening it.

“In one of the barber chairs sat a stout male client who quickly got up and hit the threatener with a fist in the chin. The man flew to the floor, and I called the police. The police came from the market so quickly that the man did not have time to get up from the floor. ”

It turned out that the threatener was an addict from the detoxification department.

Lehto-Turunen decided to get a German Shepherd dog on duty, who was on duty on the barber’s floor. He taught the dog to growl and cruel when the mistress whispered “carefully”.

Nike-branded barber chairs date back to the 1960s and still function flawlessly.­

When Barber Andrease enters, the bright red interior strikes. Many customers have wondered whether the color red is an idea, on the edge of Hakaniemi Market Square.

“Politics is by no means an issue. The reason is the red 60’s barber chairs, and that’s why the other color is red. ”

Of course, the fire of the red idea has also been seen in the barber shop.

With certainty Hakaniemi Torikatu 2 has had a barber shop since 1908. The first barber was founded by the Estonian Teiter family: father Jüri as well as boys Eduard and Georg.

Teiter’s sons were avid socialists, and apparently that’s why their movement got a famous guest in 1917: Vladimir Lenin. The Revolutionary leader went to the barber to cut his beard.

Lenin escaped the tsar’s police in Helsinki and hid in August-September 1917 as a police chief Gustav Rovion by. This lived on the current Sörnäinen promenade near the Teiter barber shop.

Eduard and Georg Teiter’s fate was harsh: they left for Estonia to make a revolution, fled after its failure to the Soviet Union, and died in the persecution of Stalin in 1937.

Hämeentie 1 photographed in 1909. The barber shop’s sign is already visible.­

Also Andreas’ clientele includes and has been well-known individuals. Kirsti Lehto-Turunen does not disclose the names of her current regular customers, because the customer relationship is about trust.

However, he agrees to tell about his late loyal customers. Andreas’ chair has been occupied by the former CEO of the Board of Education Erkki Aho, actor Jalmari Rinne, tour operator Kalevi Keihänen like a comedian Eemelikin.

“Surprisingly, Eemeli was not a funny man at all. The same must be said Spede Pasasesta, whose hair I used to cut on Unioninkatu. ”

Leevi-Turunen liked Kalevi Keihänen instead. Keihänen first came to Andreys as an actor Tarmo Manni had urged this to clean up. Spear became a regular customer.

“He was a very pleasant person. I remember very well the last time he was here. Keihänen expressed enthusiasm and told about his business plans in Estonia, ”says Lehto-Turunen.

“A few days later, I saw on the news that he was dead. I was very sad. ”

Kirsti Lehto-Turunen has worked as a barber since the mid-1960s.­

Some Lehto-Turunen’s customer relationships have lasted for up to 50 years, and many loyal customers have only ended in death.

A few times Lehto-Turku has been asked to do the last haircut for the deceased, but he has not agreed to it.

Andreas ’barber chair has also sat men of the same family for three generations.

“Then I hear three different versions of the same event, but I don’t tell forward,” Lehto-Turunen says and laughs.

It is the loyal customers who have kept Andrea afloat, as the renovations of Hämeentie and Kauppahalli have taken away customers from many entrepreneurs in the area. Many commercial properties have been emptied around.

Then there was another corona epidemic, and an entrepreneur over the age of 70 had to sit in solitary confinement at home for three months.

Despite the difficulties, Lehto-Turunen intends to continue cutting her hair for as long as she can.

“Then when I quit my job, I hope this comes as fiery an entrepreneur as I am. I would like to have a barber here for the next 112 years. ”