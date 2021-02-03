HS Helsinki Katajanokka has three eye-catching mailboxes – They have a special significance for Finnish icebreaking

Finnish icebreakers have their own sympathetic mailboxes in Helsinki. Occasionally, admirers’ mail is also sent to icebreakers.

In Katajanokka icebreakers near the pier passers-by delight in a pretty row of mailboxes.

One box is painted red, the other yellow and the third orange. They have the words Urho, Sisu and Voima: The same names as the icebreakers next door.

Why are mailboxes in it? HS Helsinki found out.

At issue are the icebreakers ’own mailboxes, says Arctia’s communications manager, who owns the ships Eija Koli.

“The history of mailboxes is related to a normal practical topic, which is that ships and mail have also arrived on ships,” says Koli.

“They’ve once received an icebreaker admirer’s mail.”

Icebreakers have had mailboxes for decades. The colorful mailboxes are at least partially painted and decorated by the icebreaker staff themselves.

“That’s why mailboxes and their motley appearance attract attention outside of Arctia’s icebreaker pier.”

Before icebreaker staff used to take their mailboxes with them to icebreaking work.

The mailbox could then be placed in the port of Oulu or Kemi, for example. If even there far away someone would be concerned.

Today, according to Koli, this tradition has already been abandoned.

“Today, of course, there is less use for a mailbox than perhaps in history, but ships are also people’s homes when they live on a ship,” Koli says.

“And every home needs to have a mailbox.”

