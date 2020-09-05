HS Helsinki Kasperi Kropsu took pictures of Kallio for fun, which are like those taken by the great masters of photography – Now the shots are praised for racing in Some

The ability of Kasperi Kropsu, who photographed the streets of Kallio, to see photographic situations is even compared to Henri Cartier-Bresson.

Kasperi Kropsu is surprised.

When an amateur photographer uploaded Facebook To the Kallio group ten pictures of the summer district, he didn’t expect thousands of people to like the pictures.

The pictures are praised in the group now for the race.

“Pretty diamond!”

“Really great moments captured!”

“You have a sense of the situation and can see your eyes!”

Kropsu laughs in disbelief.

“The guy put in a tip so you could put pictures in the group. It exploded in my hands a bit, ”he says now.

When photographing, Kasperi Kropsu is looking for beautiful moments.­

Based in Oulu Kropsu’s photography hobby really only started two years ago. That’s when the ankle swirled around skating and healing took a long time.

“I was off the board for nine months. I had to develop something to do that didn’t just go for sitting, ”Kropsu says.

He learned to walk the walking streets of Kallio with walking sticks. The camera rocked around his neck more and more often.

Went the same way with a skateboard in the past.

“Once I tried, I whispered.”

When Kropsu leaves to shoot, he strives to look for beautiful moments. Flashes that from many slip past unnoticed.

He is particularly interested in authenticity and the kind of randomness that life sometimes offers. Titled Father of Photojournalism Henri Cartier-Bresson would probably have spoken of a crucial moment.

“I don’t design pictures, I photograph everything that comes up,” Kropsu says.

There are some issues that Kropsu cannot resist. Old gentlemen in their hats, umbrellas, summer dresses and colors, especially red, always attract attention.

Kropsu’s images are characterized by light and shadow and transient moments. The camera in hand Kropsu is fast.

Kropsu thinks of himself as a street photographer. Such were also the great role models of Kropsu, who influenced in the 50s and 70s Saul Leiter, Ernst Haas, Vivian Maier and Fred Herzog. As well as, of course, Cartier-Bresson.

Kasperi Kropsu has some topics that he cannot resist. These include summer dresses and colors.­

Kropsu’s photos often look cinematic.­

Kasperi Kropsun the photographs could be interpreted as a tribute to the Rock, namely the district he likes.

According to Kropsu, you can find beautiful architecture and nostalgic signs of old stone-foot shops in the rock. Not all walkers on the streets look like copies of each other.

On the third line, the sunsets turn the sky red.

“It’s one of my favorite places,” Kropsu says.

In many of Kropsu’s pictures, time seems to stop. The pictures could have been taken decades ago.

“You have to walk in Oulu for hours to find something interesting,” says Kasperi Kropsu. According to him, the rock has interesting views and people everywhere.­

Often People end up in Kropsu’s photos. In the pictures, they are strangely distant, slightly even whining characters. Most of the time, Kropsu takes photos so quickly that people don’t even realize they end up in the pictures.

“Finns are so shy that they wouldn’t even dare say anything.”

Rarely, but sometimes nonetheless, someone turns up on the street to watch what Kropsu is up to. Similar looks at him were created every now and then when Kropsu skate.

“Skating and street photography have a lot in common. They both do their own thing. ”

Umbrellas and red are themes that Kropsu describes over and over again.­

In the crown spring Kasperi Kropsu’s work in the skate shop ended, so there has been a lot of time for filming in recent months. Now might be a good time to pursue a big dream and make photography a profession. Based on Instagram, filming gigs have already come.

Kropsu would be especially interested in fashion photography.

“For example KG Roos and Caj Bremer have previously photographed fashion images in their own styles. I dream that someone could use the authenticity in the pictures even in this time, ”says Kropsu.