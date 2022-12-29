HS Helsinki | Kallionai daycare center moves to Kalasatama

In December, the politicians discussed the closure of the Pikkutylli daycare center and the relocation of the Kaleva daycare center to the vacated premises.

Helsinki Verkkosaari, a daycare center for 330 children, will be completed in Kalasatama in the spring.

The daycare center will be one of the largest in the city, but not necessarily the largest. In Korenno, Maunula is calculated to have a few more places.

Completion of the new kindergarten will mean changes in a few existing kindergartens. The Helsinki Board of Education decided on these changes at its last meeting before the Christmas holidays.

Day care center Little bitty will be administratively terminated. Children who need evening or day care will be transferred to a new kindergarten.

Pikkutylli’s current premises on Arielinkatu will thus remain empty. Kaleva, a daycare center operating in the sheltered premises of Kaisaniemi park, is currently moving to them, and after the move, there will be a place for 75 children.

Kaleva previously operated in office buildings in Kallio, which have since been demolished. Sometimes replacement facilities were planned for Kaleva To the yard of Kallio elementary school, but the plans were abandoned because they were considered too much expensive.

The plan is to move from Kaleva to Kalasatama in stages, so that families have time to apply for a transfer to another daycare center if they wish.

The construction permit for the Kaisaniemi pavilion is only valid for next year, but the city will separately outline whether evacuation facilities are still needed for another kindergarten.

In Päiväkoti Verkkosaari, evening and day care is offered as much as previously in Pikkutylli.

The new daycare will have facilities for a total of 246 Finnish-speaking and 84 Swedish-speaking children.

140 places are an increase compared to the current situation. As Kalasatamaa is being built intensively in the next few years, there are still plans for other new daycare centers in the area.