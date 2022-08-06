HS Helsinki | Kallio Block Party gathered people in Alppila: “The main day of the year, even though I’ve also been to other festivals”

Kallio Block Party was seen and heard in Alppila.

Helsinki There is so much buzz at Aleppa on Porvoonkatu in Alppila that the security guard tells customers that no more customers can enter the store. People line up in the shop to buy a snack or a drink at the same time as music plays and people dance on the adjacent stage.

This is the case at the Kallio Block Party event, which gathered people in the Alppila area on Saturday.

The free event was organized for the first time in 2011. In the event, the streets, parks and public buildings of Kallio are filled with music, art and street culture.

Golden Kulaus restaurant is overcrowded on Aleksis Kive street. At the same time, people enjoy the Rrrastas artist performing next door on the terrace. People of all ages enjoy machine music and dance with every cell.

Among the audience is Oskari Vihavainen.

What are the moods like?

“It’s my friend who plays, so the atmosphere is on the roof.”

Vihavainen, originally from Pori, says that there will be a secret party on Saturday night.

“Forest ribs known,” he says.

For Tomorrow performed on Saturday at Kallio’s Block Party.

The retired Ulla Kosonen and Seppo Sarvanne enjoy the fact that people can gather again.

Seppo Sarvanne and Ulla Kosonen enjoy food and music at Kallio’s Block Party.

“It’s nice to be able to live normally after a long time,” says Kosonen, referring to the lifted corona restrictions.

According to Kosonen, it’s nice to be at a street festival because you can enjoy people, good food and music.

Sarvanne says that she has been to city events this summer, but not actually to festivals.

“Alppila is not a disappointment, even though the event goes by the name of Kallio”, says Sarvanne.

Kosonen says that he was born in Kallio.

“Nostalgic feeling, but it’s no surprise that now the event is in Alppila,” he says.

“The evening continues on the balcony of our home, where I’m going to read a book, because we represent the pensioners section here,” summarizes Kosonen.

Wenla Väärälä and his children Frenzy participated in the children’s Kallio Block Party, which was organized on Saturday afternoon.

“The best thing here is the bouncy castle,” 3-year-old Vimma says.

3-year-old Vimma enjoyed the bouncy castle.

According to Väärälä, it’s nice that the event has been moved to Alppila, because the area has a better environment.

Väärälä says that their family has traveled a lot outside of Helsinki during the summer.

“Now we go around, eat and enjoy the last days of summer,” says Väärälä.

Kati Blomqvist and his daughter Pihla Kirkkala are drawing with chalks. Children’s music plays in the background.

Kati Blomqvist and Pihla Kirkkala drew with chalk at the Kallio Block Party.

According to Kirkkala, who will soon start her second school year, Saturday has been nice.

“Fortunately, the rain stopped, now it’s a good feeling,” says Blomqvist.

Even for Blomqvist, Alppila has not been a disappointment as an event venue, on the contrary.

“It’s nice that the place is changing.”

A group of friends has come to celebrate the Kallio Block Party. Pinja to Salmijärvi the event is close to the heart.

“The main day of the year, although I’ve also been to other festivals.”

Marianne Eliasson lives in Spain, but visits Finland a few times a year.

“Let’s enjoy the Finnish air and each other’s company,” he says about the evening’s plans.